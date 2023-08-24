How to Apply for Jobs at RAND
Apply Online
To help us track each application, our application process is electronic. You must apply through our online job application system. We do not accept applications via email, fax, or U.S. mail.
Once you have identified a position of interest, gather your attachments. Attachments may be in .pdf, .docx, .doc, .txt, .rtf, .html, .htm, or .ppt format. All of the following attachments are required:
- Cover letter. Put the position title at the top of your cover letter. Address the letter to RAND Staffing Office. In the cover letter, provide highlights of your relevant experience and a description of how your interests and skills compare with the job requirements and the RAND environment. Help us understand how your interests are “RAND-like.”
- Resume or curriculum vitae.
- Research writing samples are required for research positions. See Writing Sample Guidelines below for more information.
After We Receive Your Application
As soon as you click “Submit,” we'll send you an immediate email confirmation. Only complete applications (including all required attachments) are accepted. Your application will then be forwarded to the appropriate research leader. Each application is carefully reviewed. This process is time-consuming, so please be patient. If we decide to proceed with your application, we'll contact you about the next steps in the process, which could include interviews and in-person presentations. If we decide to pass at this time, you will be notified. You may re-apply for this or any open position in six months.
To Make Changes to Your Profile
If your email address or other vital information changes after you submit your application, please log in with your username and password. Under “My Career Tools” click “My Profile.”
Note for Research & Analysis Jobs
Although our system allows you to apply for multiple jobs, your application will be expedited if you apply for only one research position.
If You Need An Accommodation
We're committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to people with disabilities. If you have a medical condition or disability that necessitates a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application process—or to perform any essential functions of a position—then please let us know. Contact Human Resources at (310) 393-0411 or jobs@rand.org, and make sure to include information about the nature of your request and your contact information.
Internal Job Applicants
We encourage career growth and development for current employees. You qualify as an internal applicant if
- you are a regular or term RAND employee and
- you have been in your current job at least 12 months (exceptions are rare and must be approved in advance by Human Resources).
Instructions
- Log in to Workday (workday.rand.org).
- Click on the “Career” icon within your Applications on your homepage.
- Click on “Find RAND Jobs” to see a list of current openings. You can use the search facets along the left-hand column to filter the list to your preferences. Read the job description to be sure you meet all qualifications.
- If you wish, you may contact your HR Services Manager (HRSM) or the hiring manager for more information about the position. This is an informal information-gathering conversation. You would not need to inform your current manager at this point.
- If you decide to apply, you will be required to submit a cover letter that should include a statement of interest and a brief summary of your qualifications, along with a resume or CV, and to answer a couple of brief questions through the online system.
- Depending on the needs and practices of the research division or corporate area, the hiring manager may:
- schedule one or more additional interviews
- arrange for appropriate testing, an in-person presentation, or any other requirements
- review relevant sections of your personnel file (such as performance reviews, RAND job history, and employment application).
- If you are scheduled for an interview, please notify your current manager of your interest in the new position.
If your application is successful, the hiring manager will coordinate with Human Resources to extend an offer to you for the position.
Making Referrals
RAND has important work to do in a number of fields and we need everyone's help in identifying and attracting high caliber new staff. RAND staff members are encouraged to refer and share potential employment opportunities with friends, neighbors, colleagues, business acquaintances, and other qualified individuals.
If you are interested in referring someone to an open position, click the “Refer” button within the job posting. (Note: the button will only be visible if the position is also posted for external consideration.) You will be required to complete a few fields pertaining to the individual (i.e., first name, last name, email, and your relation/association to the referral). The individual will then receive an email from the system with a link to the posting to formally apply if interested.
Writing Sample Guidelines
Research publications or other similar writing samples are required for all research and analysis jobs. Excellent analytical skills and the ability to communicate clearly and effectively are necessary for all levels of employment in RAND research, and your writing sample is important in the evaluation of your application.
Electronic, Unclassified Samples Preferred
The writing sample should generally be in the range of 10–15 pages in published form, or 20–30 pages in manuscript form, and should be one of the following:
- A journal article for which you are the sole author or first author, published in a refereed source
- A chapter in a longer report
- A chapter or other selection (20-30 pages) from a thesis or dissertation, accompanied by the table of contents
- For Research Assistant applicants only, one upper division research paper or a chapter from a senior thesis
Newspaper articles are not appropriate writing samples.
One writing sample is sufficient if it is a published journal article from a refereed source. In other cases, two writing samples are required.
Writing samples must be in English and should be provided electronically, as an attachment to your online application.
Classified Samples
If your writing samples are all classified, create a document in one of the following formats: .pdf, .docx, .doc, .txt, .rtf, .html, .htm, or .ppt. Include your name, date of application, and the position for which you are applying (posting title and requisition number). State, “I only have classified documents.” Upload the document where a writing sample is requested.
Apply to Pardee RAND Graduate School or Other Educational Programs
Equal Opportunity Employer: race/color/religion/sex/sexual orientation/gender identity/national origin/disability/vet