How to Apply for Jobs at RAND

To help us track each application, our application process is electronic. You must apply through our online job application system. We do not accept applications via email, fax, or U.S. mail.

Once you have identified a position of interest, gather your attachments. Attachments may be in .pdf, .docx, .doc, .txt, .rtf, .html, .htm, or .ppt format. All of the following attachments are required:

Cover letter. Put the position title at the top of your cover letter. Address the letter to RAND Staffing Office. In the cover letter, provide highlights of your relevant experience and a description of how your interests and skills compare with the job requirements and the RAND environment. Help us understand how your interests are “RAND-like.” Resume or curriculum vitae. Research writing samples are required for research positions. See Writing Sample Guidelines below for more information.

After We Receive Your Application

As soon as you click “Submit,” we'll send you an immediate email confirmation. Only complete applications (including all required attachments) are accepted. Your application will then be forwarded to the appropriate research leader. Each application is carefully reviewed. This process is time-consuming, so please be patient. If we decide to proceed with your application, we'll contact you about the next steps in the process, which could include interviews and in-person presentations. If we decide to pass at this time, you will be notified. You may re-apply for this or any open position in six months.

To Make Changes to Your Profile

If your email address or other vital information changes after you submit your application, please log in with your username and password. Under “My Career Tools” click “My Profile.”

Note for Research & Analysis Jobs

Although our system allows you to apply for multiple jobs, your application will be expedited if you apply for only one research position.