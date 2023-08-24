Research and Analysis Jobs at RAND

Confront big problems with bold ideas. Help policymakers make decisions based on the evidence. Photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND Corporation Explore Job Openings Build your career. Build a better future. Find a Job Returning Applicants: Log In RAND researchers are creative, independent thinkers. They're intellectually curious and passionate about making a difference in the world through public policy research. Responsibilities vary across research and analysis roles, but they may include: defining policy problems and designing studies

conducting qualitative and quantitative research

writing and disseminating findings

leading projects and creating teams

teaching the next generation of policy experts at the Pardee RAND Graduate School

mentoring new researchers, summer associates, and others

talking to journalists or writing commentary

delivering briefings to or testifying before Congress.

Global Research Talent Global Research Talent, which manages our research staff, is committed to cultivating RAND's world-class intellectual capital and scientific community, and promoting an equitable and inclusive culture. Melissa Rowe Vice President, Global Research Talent

Endy M. Daehner Director of Operations, Global Research Talent, Senior Physical Scientist Disciplinary Research Departments When researchers join RAND, they also join one of our research departments, which are organized into groups of disciplines. Behavioral and Policy Sciences Researchers in Behavioral and Policy Sciences tackle diverse policy questions, from military personnel issues to challenges confronting the health, education, and justice systems; physical infrastructure; and the environment. They come from disciplines such as psychology, medicine, public health, anthropology, criminology, education policy, law, sociology, and health policy. Malcolm V. Williams Director, Behavioral and Policy Sciences Department Defense and Political Sciences Researchers in Defense and Political Sciences tackle the full range of policy questions related to defense and intelligence strategy and planning, as well as civil justice and other research areas. They have backgrounds in the social sciences (mainly political science), public policy, security studies, history, and law. Many researchers in this department also have regional and language expertise. Obaid Younossi Director, Defense and Political Sciences Department Economics, Sociology, and Statistics As its name suggests, Economics, Sociology, and Statistics is home to economists, sociologists, statisticians, as well as policy researchers, project associates, and others who conduct research on a wide range of topics. They have expertise in economics, sociology, statistics, cost analysis, and related fields. Jennie W. Wenger Director, Economics, Sociology, and Statistics Department Engineering and Applied Sciences Engineering and Applied Sciences researchers use their technical and analytic skills to tackle problems across the full spectrum of national security and social policy areas at RAND. Their backgrounds span the STEM disciplines and include applied mathematics, physical sciences, information science, operations research, management science, and all types of engineering. Christopher G. Pernin Director, Engineering and Applied Sciences Department

About RAND Researchers There are more than 1,000 researchers in RAND's staff of nearly 1,800. More than half hold doctorates. Doctorates by Discipline Discipline Percentage of Total Arts and letters 3% Behavioral sciences 7% Business and law 4% Computer sciences 6% Economics 12% Engineering 8% Other 2% International relations 9% Life sciences 5% Math, operations research, statistics 7% Physical sciences 6% Policy analysis 14% Political sciences 7% Social sciences 10% See RAND workforce data by race/ethnicity, gender, age, and veteran status

The Research Agenda RAND is committed to addressing issues at the top of the policy agenda. Each research division sets general priorities, and researchers propose new projects and secure funding for new work within the scope of those priorities and RAND's broader mission. RAND retains the rights to publish its research and owns the intellectual property of its research projects. Most of our reports are published to rand.org and are free to access.