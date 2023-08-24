Job Categories

RAND hires outstanding individuals with varied academic and professional backgrounds, life experiences, and cultural diversity. Every position contributes to the success of our mission to improve policy and people's lives.

Research and Analysis

Join our collaborative, multidisciplinary teams to produce research and analysis that guides policymakers on a wide range of issues.

more

Information Services

Support our global computing needs by developing and managing enterprise applications; designing and programming statistical analyses, models, and tools; or analyzing large and complex datasets.

Communications and Design

Improve the clarity, structure, and accessibility of research documents and briefings. Create digital, multimedia, and print products that help make RAND's research and people more accessible to a broad audience through storytelling and design.

Administrative Operations

Provide administrative support for researchers and directors. Schedule and maintain calendars. Make travel arrangements and process expense reports. Be prepared to change pace, adapt to changing priorities, and juggle a varied work mix.

Security and Safety

Implement RAND security policies and procedures related to information, personnel security, physical security, and safety. Enforce compliance with various corporate policies.

Fundraising and Development

Support annual giving efforts for RAND and the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Build relationships that encourage and promote a culture of philanthropy with stakeholders. Develop and execute engagement opportunities for RAND donors and prospects.

Finance and Accounting

Develop and implement techniques for financial and strategic planning and control. Provide start-to-finish contract administration. Issue invoices and monitor cash collections.

Human Resources

Source, attract, and hire talented researchers, leaders, and other professional roles. Refresh and strengthen diversity outreach strategies. Support salary planning and administration.

Workplace Services

Manage the operations of RAND sites. Provide visitor services, mail services, or custodial and recycling services. Procure office furniture and equipment. Conduct ergonomic assessments for new hires. Manage record storing.

Legal

Manage RAND's legal affairs. Provide legal advice and counseling. Support RAND's Ethics and Compliance Program to maintain the highest standards of professional, ethical, and legal behavior and workplace conduct.