Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Pittsburgh Office

Education

Ph.D. in learning sciences and policy, University of Pittsburgh; M.A. in curriculum, teaching, and learning, University of Toronto; B.Ed. in secondary English and French education, University of British Columbia; B.A. in English and French, University of British Columbia

Overview

Elaine Lin Wang (she/her) is a policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Her primary research interest concerns K–12 instruction, especially with a focus on literacy/English language arts (ELA). She is currently the PI of a multi-million dollar, five-year Institute of Education Sciences (IES)/National Center for Special Education Research (NCSER)-funded effectiveness replication study of an early reading intervention. Wang is also a co-PI on a Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation–funded study of characteristics of coherent instructional systems that support student success in ELA. She has also (co-)led projects that: identified and measured aspects of instruction and interactions that support personalized and student-centered learning; examined educators' perceptions of instructional materials; culminated in developing an automated writing evaluation system to support student's writing development. Wang also researches the development of school leaders. She specializes in using mixed methods to examine relationships between instruction and student learning outcomes, and to understand factors that facilitate or pose challenges for policy or program implementation. Wang received her Ph.D. in the learning sciences and policy program, with a minor in research methodology, from the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to pursuing her graduate studies, Wang taught high school English for nine years.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Effectiveness Replication of Enhanced Core Reading Instruction (ECRI)
  • Collaborative Research: Development of Natural Language Processing Techniques to Improve Students' Revision of Evidence Use in Argument Writing.
  • Characteristics of Coherent Instructional Systems and Their Relationship to Outcomes for Black, Latino, English Learner-Designated and Low-Income Students
  • Understanding and Supporting Coherent Instructional Systems
  • Evaluation of the University Principal Preparation Initiative

Selected Publications

Wang, Elaine Lin, Daniel Silver, Morgan Polikoff, Ashley Woo, Julia H. Kaufman, Allyson D. Gittens, and Isabel Clay, English Language Arts Instructional Systems in the First Full Year of COVID-19, RAND Corporation (RR-A279-2), 2022

Wang, Elaine Lin, Lindsay Clare Matsumura, Diane Litman, Richard Correnti, Haoran Zhang, Zahra Rahimi, Zahid Kisa, Ahmed Magooda, Emily Howe, and Rafael Quintana, Contributions to Research on Automated Writing Scoring and Feedback Systems, RAND Corporation (RB-A1062-1), 2022

Wang, Elaine Lin, Andrea Prado Tuma, Sy Doan, Daniella Henry, Rebecca Ann Lawrence, Ashley Woo, and Julia H. Kaufman, Teachers' Perceptions of What Makes Instructional Materials Engaging, Appropriately Challenging, and Usable: A Survey and Interview Study, RAND Corporation (RR-A134-2), 2021

Wang, Elaine Lin, Rosanna Smart, Understanding and Using Research on Gun Policy in America: An Interdisciplinary Unit Plan Based on RAND's Gun Policy in America Website, Suggested Grades 10–12, RAND Corporation (TL-A243-1), 2020

Wang, Elaine Lin, Heather L. Schwartz, Monica Mean, Laura Stelitano, and Benjamin K. Master, Putting Professional Learning to Work: What Principals Do with Their Executive Development Program Learning, RAND Corporation (RR-3082-DOED), 2019

Wang, Elaine Lin, Susan M. Gates, Rebecca Herman, Monica Mean, Rachel Perera, Tiffany Berglund, Katie Whipkey, and Megan Andrew, Launching a Redesign of University Principal Preparation Programs: Partners Collaborate for Change, RAND Corporation (RR-2612-WF), 2018

Augustine, Catherine H., John Engberg, Geoffrey E. Grimm, Emma Lee, Elaine Lin Wang, Karen Christianson, and Andrea A. Joseph, Can Restorative Practices Improve School Climate and Curb Suspensions? An Evaluation of the Impact of Restorative Practices in a Mid-Sized Urban School District, RAND Corporation (RR-2840-DOJ), 2018

Languages

French; Mandarin

Commentary

