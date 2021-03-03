Selected Publications
Wang, Elaine Lin, Daniel Silver, Morgan Polikoff, Ashley Woo, Julia H. Kaufman, Allyson D. Gittens, and Isabel Clay, English Language Arts Instructional Systems in the First Full Year of COVID-19, RAND Corporation (RR-A279-2), 2022
Wang, Elaine Lin, Lindsay Clare Matsumura, Diane Litman, Richard Correnti, Haoran Zhang, Zahra Rahimi, Zahid Kisa, Ahmed Magooda, Emily Howe, and Rafael Quintana, Contributions to Research on Automated Writing Scoring and Feedback Systems, RAND Corporation (RB-A1062-1), 2022
Wang, Elaine Lin, Andrea Prado Tuma, Sy Doan, Daniella Henry, Rebecca Ann Lawrence, Ashley Woo, and Julia H. Kaufman, Teachers' Perceptions of What Makes Instructional Materials Engaging, Appropriately Challenging, and Usable: A Survey and Interview Study, RAND Corporation (RR-A134-2), 2021
Wang, Elaine Lin, Rosanna Smart, Understanding and Using Research on Gun Policy in America: An Interdisciplinary Unit Plan Based on RAND's Gun Policy in America Website, Suggested Grades 10–12, RAND Corporation (TL-A243-1), 2020
Wang, Elaine Lin, Heather L. Schwartz, Monica Mean, Laura Stelitano, and Benjamin K. Master, Putting Professional Learning to Work: What Principals Do with Their Executive Development Program Learning, RAND Corporation (RR-3082-DOED), 2019
Wang, Elaine Lin, Susan M. Gates, Rebecca Herman, Monica Mean, Rachel Perera, Tiffany Berglund, Katie Whipkey, and Megan Andrew, Launching a Redesign of University Principal Preparation Programs: Partners Collaborate for Change, RAND Corporation (RR-2612-WF), 2018
Augustine, Catherine H., John Engberg, Geoffrey E. Grimm, Emma Lee, Elaine Lin Wang, Karen Christianson, and Andrea A. Joseph, Can Restorative Practices Improve School Climate and Curb Suspensions? An Evaluation of the Impact of Restorative Practices in a Mid-Sized Urban School District, RAND Corporation (RR-2840-DOJ), 2018