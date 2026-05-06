Research
Are Students Still Assigned Full Books to Read?
May 6, 2026
RAND's research on literacy examines the development, measurement, and promotion of reading and writing skills across the lifespan, including the instructional, environmental, and policy factors that shape literacy outcomes. By evaluating curricula, interventions, and systemic approaches, RAND helps educators, policymakers, and community organizations build the literacy skills that underpin educational attainment and civic participation.