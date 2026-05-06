We investigate the use of a large language model (GPT-4) with Chain-of-Thought (CoT) prompting for assessing the quality of young students' essay revisions aligned with the automated feedback messages they received.

In an elementary school setting, I examine whether community-level interventions focusing on similar needs and providing resources to build capacity in high-need communities could improve outcomes by improving the effectiveness of individual-level interventions.

In this report, the authors describe how state policies that promote the science of reading are associated with elementary teachers’ reading instructional practices. They also explore how these practices vary by grade taught and teacher experience.

RAND education researchers Elizabeth Steiner and Ashley Woo discuss their research on teacher well-being, such as stress levels, compensation, use of AI, and more.

The authors draw on interviews with 40 secondary school English language arts and social studies teachers to understand how teachers approach instruction about topics related to the Holocaust, genocide, antisemitism, Israeli history, and Jewish life.

Instructional materials are a crucial aspect of quality early childhood education. This report presents a national picture of how public school–based pre-kindergarten teachers used and combined instructional materials during the 2024–2025 school year.

What are the keys to ensuring that educational technology is a genuine driver of student improvement?

Reading improvements among flagged students result from added help rather than retention, exposing flaws in RD analyses and emphasizing careful evaluation of policy effects.

Amid concerns about the diminishing role of full books in schools, this report examines whether secondary English language arts teachers assign full books and how full-book assignment varies based on teachers’ curricula and context.

The authors evaluated the implementation of the Early Childhood Impact Fund (ECIF) in Harris County, Texas. ECIF provided $15 million to programs serving children from birth to age 5, their caregivers, and early childhood professionals.

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