What is the issue?

Photo by Chris Schmidt/Adobe Stock

Writing is a vital foundation for learning and communication, yet many pupils in England struggle to develop strong writing skills. Evidence suggests that while schools teach grammar and spelling effectively, pupils often lack motivation and opportunities to write for authentic purposes. Previous research by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) highlights the importance of approaches that integrate technical writing instruction with creativity and engagement. There remains a need for robust evidence on scalable, whole-school strategies that can enhance both the quality and enjoyment of writing among primary-aged pupils.

How are we helping?

RAND Europe, in partnership with the University of Leeds, is conducting an independent evaluation of Writing Roots, a whole-school, book-based writing programme developed by Literacy Tree. The programme aims to improve pupils’ writing outcomes by using high-quality and diverse texts to inspire daily writing lessons across Years 1–6.

The evaluation, commissioned by the Education Endowment Foundation and funded through the Department for Education’s Accelerator Fund, will use a cluster randomised controlled trial involving around 130 schools and 17,000 pupils. The study will assess the impact of Writing Roots on writing attainment, grammar and vocabulary, while a complementary process evaluation will explore how schools implement the programme, the support teachers receive, and the factors that influence its effectiveness.

Findings will inform national understanding of effective approaches to teaching writing and support evidence-based decisions about future scale-up across England’s primary schools.

The project began in July 2025 and is expected to run until Spring 2028.