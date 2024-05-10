Merrilyn Groom (she/her) is a senior analyst at RAND. Working primarily for RAND Europe, she specialises in education and labour markets. Groom is an economist by training, having completed her doctorate in economics at the University of Oxford. She leads and manages quantitative evaluations across the education and employment portfolios, with topic expertise in education (particularly early years and primary), economic decision-making of children and adolescents, youth transitions from education into the labour market, and gender inequality and methodological expertise in randomised controlled trials (RCTs), quasi-experimental design (QED), survey analysis and applied microeconomics. Groom has a wide portfolio of projects, having managed several education trials for the Education Endowment Foundation, both RCTs and QEDs, across all levels of education (early years, primary school and secondary school), led the design of an early years workforce survey for the OECD, worked on modelling youth transitions into the labour market for the Youth Futures Foundation, and conducted an analysis of gender equality in financial independence across the EU for the European Institute of Gender Equality.
Groom previously worked as a lecturer/tutor at both St. Peter's College and Wadham College, University of Oxford (teaching public economics, microeconomics, macroeconomics, and maths for economics). Prior to relocating to the UK to undertake her masters and doctorate at Oxford, Groom worked as an analyst at the Reserve Bank of Australia, in domestic portfolio and liquidity analysis.