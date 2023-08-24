Overview
Anna Brian (she/her) is a research assistant at RAND Europe. She works in the Home Affairs and Social Policy group, primarily focusing on quantitative methods. Her research interests include gender, education and employment. She has extensive experience in applied economics and working with archival data, and is skilled in Stata, Matlab, R, and LaTeX.
She holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Bristol, where she worked as a research assistant on a project on applied political economy focusing on elections in Southern Africa, especially Zimbabwe.