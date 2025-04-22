Translating Reading Science into Practice—Foundational Reading Instruction in Public Elementary Schools
Findings from the Spring 2024 American Instructional Resources Survey
ResearchPublished Apr 22, 2025
Improving the reading achievement of U.S. students is a long-standing challenge, and more than 40 states have passed legislation requiring that reading instruction takes the science of reading into account. In this report, the authors describe how policies embedded in these laws are associated with elementary teachers’ reading instructional practices. They also explore how these practices vary by grade taught and teacher experience.
Findings from the Spring 2024 American Instructional Resources Survey
ResearchPublished Apr 22, 2025
Improving the reading achievement of U.S. students is a long-standing challenge, and there is a growing recognition that some prevalent methods of early reading instruction might be drivers of low reading achievement. In response to low reading test scores and an increasing body of scientific knowledge on how young children learn to read—the science of reading—more than 40 states have passed legislation requiring that reading instruction take this new knowledge base into account.
In this report, the authors use nationally representative data from the American Instructional Resource Survey collected in spring 2024 to explore how policies embedded in these laws that are intended to reform reading instruction—curriculum and instructional requirements, preservice training requirements, and professional learning requirements—are associated with elementary teachers’ reading instructional practices. The authors also explore how these practices vary by grade taught and teacher experience.
This research was supported by the Gates Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and the Walton Family Foundation. This work was conducted within RAND Education and Labor.
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