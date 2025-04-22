Improving the reading achievement of U.S. students is a long-standing challenge, and there is a growing recognition that some prevalent methods of early reading instruction might be drivers of low reading achievement. In response to low reading test scores and an increasing body of scientific knowledge on how young children learn to read—the science of reading—more than 40 states have passed legislation requiring that reading instruction take this new knowledge base into account.

In this report, the authors use nationally representative data from the American Instructional Resource Survey collected in spring 2024 to explore how policies embedded in these laws that are intended to reform reading instruction—curriculum and instructional requirements, preservice training requirements, and professional learning requirements—are associated with elementary teachers’ reading instructional practices. The authors also explore how these practices vary by grade taught and teacher experience.