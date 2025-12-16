Early Literacy Skills

Early Literacy Skills

RAND researchers investigate the foundational reading and language competencies that children develop in the preschool and early elementary years, including phonemic awareness, vocabulary, and comprehension. By evaluating instructional practices, curricula, and early intervention programs, RAND helps educators, policymakers, and program developers strengthen the literacy foundations that support long-term academic success.

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