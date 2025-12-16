Early Literacy Skills

Research
How Public School–Based Pre-K Teachers Use and Combine Instructional Materials
Dec 16, 2025
RAND researchers investigate the foundational reading and language competencies that children develop in the preschool and early elementary years, including phonemic awareness, vocabulary, and comprehension. By evaluating instructional practices, curricula, and early intervention programs, RAND helps educators, policymakers, and program developers strengthen the literacy foundations that support long-term academic success.