Early Literacy Skills

This report evaluates the Positive Parenting Program, targeted at parents of children aged 3 to 4 years for whom nursery staff and caregivers had concerns around language and communication or children's behavioural, emotional, or social development.

The authors examine participation rates, kindergarten readiness, and third-grade outcomes of children eligible to participate in The Big Lift™, a preschool–third-grade initiative to designed to boost reading proficiency.

This article describes and compares the views and behaviors of parents with children 0-6 years old from Casablanca, Morocco, the US, and the UK on early parental engagement.

Two thirds of state-funded primary schools in England signed up to deliver NELI. RAND Europe was commissioned by the Education Endowment Foundation to evaluate the implementation of NELI across schools.

RAND Europe has been commissioned by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) to evaluate the effectiveness of the Lexia reading intervention.

RAND Europe, along with partners at the University of York, has been commissioned by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) to evaluate whether the Concept Cat programme can work under developer-led conditions.

In an elementary school setting, I examine whether community-level interventions focusing on similar needs and providing resources to build capacity in high-need communities could improve outcomes by improving the effectiveness of individual-level interventions.

In this report, the authors describe how state policies that promote the science of reading are associated with elementary teachers’ reading instructional practices. They also explore how these practices vary by grade taught and teacher experience.

Instructional materials are a crucial aspect of quality early childhood education. This report presents a national picture of how public school–based pre-kindergarten teachers used and combined instructional materials during the 2024–2025 school year.

Reading improvements among flagged students result from added help rather than retention, exposing flaws in RD analyses and emphasizing careful evaluation of policy effects.

The authors evaluated the implementation of the Early Childhood Impact Fund (ECIF) in Harris County, Texas. ECIF provided $15 million to programs serving children from birth to age 5, their caregivers, and early childhood professionals.

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