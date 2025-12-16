How Public School–Based Pre-K Teachers Use and Combine Instructional Materials

Quality early childhood education (ECE) has lasting benefits, and instructional materials are a crucial aspect of ECE. In this report, the authors draw from a nationally representative survey of pre-kindergarten (pre-K) teachers in public schools across the United States to describe how they used and combined instructional materials during the 2024–2025 school year.

The authors found that public school–based pre-K teachers used a variety of instructional materials in their classrooms, often combining publisher-developed comprehensive materials, domain-specific materials, and materials that they or other teachers created. Teachers who combined different types of materials had more-positive perceptions of their adequacy, likely because the use of multiple materials allowed them to draw on the strengths of different materials to fill in perceived quality gaps.

Teachers' reports suggest opportunities to improve their access to instructional materials that could help them address the learning needs of pre-K students. Only half of pre-K teachers said that their materials were adequate for supporting students with diverse learning needs, such as students with disabilities and English learners. In addition, while most teachers reported using a domain-specific language and literacy material, very few said that they used a domain-specific numeracy material. Instead, many teachers reported turning to self-created materials or Teachers Pay Teachers to support diverse learners and to teach numeracy.

The authors conclude with recommendations on how state and district education leaders, curriculum providers, funders, and policymakers can support the selection and coherent use of effective, developmentally-appropriate ECE instructional materials.