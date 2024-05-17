Education Curriculum

Commentary
Seven Takeaways on How Teachers Are Reacting to Restrictions on Discussing Race and Gender
May 17, 2024
The set of courses that a school, university, or other educational institution offers—and, at times, requires for graduation—constitutes its curriculum; these courses may be determined at the school or district level, but more frequently they are influenced by educational legislation and policy. RAND has investigated and advised policymakers on curriculum development in schools worldwide, including helping to redesign the entire curriculum for Qatar's K-12 schools and universities.