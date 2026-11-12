Running a Simulated Business in High School

The Virtual Enterprises program is a high school work-based learning program in which students create a simulated business as part of a yearlong course. The authors of this report analyze the implementation fidelity and costs of the program across six schools. The schools varied in how they designed the program but largely implemented the program as intended. Per-student costs for the program varied from $1,862 to $6,024.

This research was sponsored by the Institute of Education Sciences.

The Implementation and Costs of the Virtual Enterprises Program in Six High Schools

Topline A program in which high school students run a simulated workplace in the classroom can be implemented successfully across school settings, though costs vary across schools.

High schools across the country are looking to expand opportunities for students to engage in work-based learning. One promising approach being used by hundreds of high schools across the United States is the Virtual Enterprises program, in which students run a simulated business and compete in regional and national trade shows. This approach may help to avoid some of the barriers of work-based learning, such as employer time requirements and transportation costs. RAND, EdWordian, and the American Institutes for Research examined both how six high schools in two large districts implemented Virtual Enterprises and the costs of the program.

Key Takeaways

The six schools mostly implemented the program as intended. Four of the five core program components were delivered with full fidelity across all six schools, while two of the six schools only partially implemented the curriculum component. The schools tailored the design of their Virtual Enterprises programs. For example, schools could offer the program for one or two periods per day, and schools could embed the course in a business pathway or offer it as an elective. Per-student costs varied widely, from $1,862 to $6,024. Teacher compensation and travel were the primary cost drivers. Travel to the national competition added roughly $2,300 per student for two of the schools. Teachers and students were enthusiastic about the program. More than 75 percent of students reported enjoying the class more than other classes. Teachers and students perceived that the program supported career awareness, technical skills, and workplace readiness.

Recommendations

District and school leaders should Prioritize work-based learning programs with an evidence base. The features of Virtual Enterprises (e.g., structured curriculum, student-driven learning) are evidence-based. Schools implementing the Virtual Enterprises program should Tailor the design of the program to fit local needs, such as the number of course periods, whether the course is integrated into a business pathway, and how much competitions are emphasized.

Consider limiting travel or increasing class enrollment to cut per-student costs.

Consider how prerequisite requirements and selective application processes might exclude students who could benefit most from work-based learning opportunities.

Methodology RAND researchers and partners examined Virtual Enterprises implementation and costs across six high schools in two districts—Kern High School District in Bakersfield, California, and New York City Public Schools. Data collection included teacher surveys, semistructured interviews with teachers and administrators, student focus groups, student surveys, classroom observations, and a detailed cost tool capturing 2024–2025 school year expenditures. The team assessed implementation fidelity across five core program components. The cost analysis focused on the direct costs to schools and districts and calculated total and per-student costs.

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Related Content Research Summary Running a Simulated Business in High School: A Summary of Findings on the Implementation and Costs of Virtual Enterprises

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Document Details Copyright: RAND Corporation

RAND Corporation Availability: Web-Only

Web-Only Year: 2026

2026 Pages: 32

32 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA5126-1

https://doi.org/10.7249/RRA5126-1 Document Number: RR-A5126-1 Citation RAND Style Manual Hughes, Katherine, Lindsay Daugherty, Kelly Reese, Cyril Cherian, Nazia Wolters, Umut Ozek, and Tiffany Berglund, Running a Simulated Business in High School: The Implementation and Costs of the Virtual Enterprises Program in Six High Schools, RAND Corporation, RR-A5126-1, 2026. As of November 13, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5126-1.html Copy Text Chicago Manual of Style Hughes, Katherine, Lindsay Daugherty, Kelly Reese, Cyril Cherian, Nazia Wolters, Umut Ozek, and Tiffany Berglund, Running a Simulated Business in High School: The Implementation and Costs of the Virtual Enterprises Program in Six High Schools. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA5126-1.html. Copy Text BibTeX RIS