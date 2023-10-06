Lindsay Daugherty is a senior policy researcher at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Daugherty specializes in education and workforce policy, with a particular focus on research that helps to improve the economic circumstances of individuals through increased access to and success in postsecondary education and training. She is a lead researcher in RAND's Middle Class Pathways Center and a faculty member at Pardee RAND Graduate School. Daugherty's recent work has examined nondegree credentials and educational pathways in applied fields (e.g., health care, IT, manufacturing), the expansion of wraparound and basic needs supports for college students, innovative approaches to academic support in English and math, competency-based education programs, and dual enrollment in college and high school. Other areas of focus include career and technical education, approaches to workforce development, and educational opportunities for veteran and military populations.
Daugherty has expertise in the design of experimental, quasi-experimental, and descriptive studies. She also has substantial experience assessing the implementation of policies and programs through qualitative and descriptive work, and engaging state and institutional partners in collaborative, developmental evaluations to support continuous improvement. Daugherty has prior or ongoing partnership work with state agencies and/or community college systems in California, Colorado, Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina, and Texas.
Daugherty holds a Ph.D. in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School, an M.A. in applied economics from the University of Michigan, and a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley.
Selected Publications
