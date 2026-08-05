College-Bound Students

This report is a descriptive study of eight community colleges at the forefront of implementing multilevel approaches to support student mental health and key facilitators for and barriers to their success.

This study examines participation in North Carolina's CTE Dual Enrollment pathway. It shows that CTE dual enrollment participation was associated with earning more college credits earned in high school, high school graduation and college enrollment.

This report presents findings from a mental and behavioral health needs assessment of military-connected children in the context of military child development centers, military youth programs, and schools with a significant military child population.

The authors examine the loss of students who leave their community college before the census date and investigate the critical periods spanning application, enrollment, and census date; leakage points; and strategies to retain these students.

In this webinar recording, RAND and Dallas College presenters examine the reasons that students leave their community colleges before the census date and recommend multiple strategies to retain or re-engage these students.

This report examines how Nevada high schoolers’ participation in Career and Technical Education (CTE) relates to college and workforce outcomes. It documents variation across career clusters and key findings from interviews about strengthening CTE.

Researchers used RAND Survey Panels to understand how schools implement active shooter drills and educators’ perceptions of how these drills affect educators’ and students’ feelings of preparedness and safety at school.

RAND researchers explore ways to make college more accessible and help students complete degrees. RAND studies solutions like stackable credentials, streamlined advising, and developmental education to help more students graduate.

Community colleges are slowly rebounding from the pandemic, but many students disappear between applying and the first weeks of class. These early losses often stem from institutional hurdles, not academics—showing that real enrollment recovery must begin long before the census date.

It's often short-run financial constraints—not enough money to cover rent or food while also paying for school—that keep young adults out of the classroom. Public benefits relieve enough pressure to make enrollment possible. Once enrolled, benefits also help students stay.

Ohio’s education policymakers are considering whether some bachelor’s degree programs can be completed in fewer than the traditional 120 semester credits. The authors examine the feasibility of reduced-credit bachelor’s degree programs in Ohio.

The authors analyze data from three RAND survey panels to examine career-connected learning in kindergarten through grade 12 schools in academic year 2025–2026 using the perspectives of district leaders, school leaders, and high school students.

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