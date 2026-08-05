College-Bound Students

College-Bound Students

RAND's research on college-bound students examines the barriers, supports, and pathways that shape access to and success in higher education, with particular attention to underrepresented and first-generation students. By evaluating outreach programs, financial aid, and college readiness initiatives, RAND informs policymakers and higher education leaders on strategies to broaden participation and improve postsecondary outcomes.

Related Topics

Explore RAND’s Work on this Topic

  • Content Type
  • Region

    Most relevant regions

  • Date
    to
79 Results