Commentary
Public Benefits Are a Hidden Engine of College Completion
Aug 5, 2026
RAND's research on college-bound students examines the barriers, supports, and pathways that shape access to and success in higher education, with particular attention to underrepresented and first-generation students. By evaluating outreach programs, financial aid, and college readiness initiatives, RAND informs policymakers and higher education leaders on strategies to broaden participation and improve postsecondary outcomes.