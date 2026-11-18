Care Forward Colorado and Career Advance Colorado
Financial Aid Programs to Support Workforce Credentialing in High-Demand Fields
ResearchPublished Nov 18, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Colorado Community College System.
The Colorado General Assembly established financial aid programs to support individuals pursuing certificates and associates degrees in high-demand fields. In this report, the authors evaluate two of these Colorado financial aid programs: Care Forward and Career Advance. The authors describe how colleges implemented the programs and distributed funds, assess student academic outcomes, and conduct a benefit-cost analysis.
Financial Aid Programs to Support Workforce Credentialing in High-Demand Fields
ResearchPublished Nov 18, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Colorado Community College System.
State legislatures across the United States have established financial aid programs that provide support to individuals who pursue occupational credentials in high-demand fields at public colleges. The Colorado General Assembly established several financial aid programs to support individuals pursuing short-term occupational credentials in high-demand fields. The Care Forward Colorado program was established in 2022 and the Career Advance Colorado program was established in 2023 to support individuals pursuing credentials in such fields as health care, education, and criminal justice. The funding was available to students enrolling in the state’s 13 community colleges, three district colleges, and three area technical colleges.
The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) asked RAND to evaluate these two financial aid programs, and in this report, the authors describe (1) how the programs were implemented, (2) how funding was distributed, (3) how the programs affected student academic outcomes, and (4) an estimated benefit-cost analysis for Care Forward. The aim of this report is to provide Colorado legislators, community college system leadership, state agency staff, and college administrators in Colorado with actionable guidance to inform implementation and improve effectiveness of future financial aid programs. These findings may also be relevant to other states that currently offer or are developing financial aid programs for high-demand occupational credentials.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
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