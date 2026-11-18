State legislatures across the United States have established financial aid programs that provide support to individuals who pursue occupational credentials in high-demand fields at public colleges. The Colorado General Assembly established several financial aid programs to support individuals pursuing short-term occupational credentials in high-demand fields. The Care Forward Colorado program was established in 2022 and the Career Advance Colorado program was established in 2023 to support individuals pursuing credentials in such fields as health care, education, and criminal justice. The funding was available to students enrolling in the state’s 13 community colleges, three district colleges, and three area technical colleges.

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) asked RAND to evaluate these two financial aid programs, and in this report, the authors describe (1) how the programs were implemented, (2) how funding was distributed, (3) how the programs affected student academic outcomes, and (4) an estimated benefit-cost analysis for Care Forward. The aim of this report is to provide Colorado legislators, community college system leadership, state agency staff, and college administrators in Colorado with actionable guidance to inform implementation and improve effectiveness of future financial aid programs. These findings may also be relevant to other states that currently offer or are developing financial aid programs for high-demand occupational credentials.