Underserved Students

In this report, the authors examine the evolution of the Tristate Energy and Advanced Manufacturing Consortium from 2017 to 2025 and highlight how regional partnerships can tackle workforce and economic development challenges in rural regions.

This report presents an overview of the design of the Student Success Acceleration Program 2.0 and key themes from national and state research on student success, documenting the 33 projects funded across Texas colleges and universities.

This report, prepared for the West Virginia House of Delegates, is intended to provide an independent, holistic assessment of the state’s school aid funding formula and to identify opportunities for improvements in the state’s funding strategy.

This brief summarizes the results of a network-based continuous improvement initiative to increase the proportion of students who are Black, Latino, or experiencing poverty and are on track for high school graduation and college enrollment.

In this report, the authors examine how intermediary organizations developed and supported 25 networks of schools using continuous improvement approaches to improve educational outcomes for students who are Black, Latino, or experiencing poverty.

The authors review the data and methods used to examine how intermediaries developed and supported 25 school networks using continuous improvement approaches to improve educational outcomes for students who are Black, Latino, or experiencing poverty.

This brief presents four key findings on Colorado college student participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the barriers that college students face to participation.

This research brief provides an overview of how Colorado public postsecondary institutions have scaled application and case management support for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the implications for student participation.

This brief describes two options that states can pursue to expand college student participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Colorado data offer evidence on how these two actions might increase college student participation.

In this report, the authors aim to provide federal, state, and local decisionmakers with evidence on four different options for expanding college student participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

It's often short-run financial constraints—not enough money to cover rent or food while also paying for school—that keep young adults out of the classroom. Public benefits relieve enough pressure to make enrollment possible. Once enrolled, benefits also help students stay.

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