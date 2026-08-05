Underserved Students

Commentary
Public Benefits Are a Hidden Engine of College Completion
Aug 5, 2026
RAND researchers examine the educational experiences and outcomes of students who face systemic barriers to academic success, including those from low-income families, racial and ethnic minority groups, and students with disabilities or limited English proficiency. By evaluating targeted interventions, resource allocation, and reform strategies, RAND provides policymakers and educators with evidence-based approaches to expand opportunity and improve outcomes for historically marginalized students.