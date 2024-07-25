Evaluation of the ‘Lexia Reading Core5®’ Reading Intervention

Photo by WavebreakMediaMicro/AdobeStock

What is the issue?

Evidence demonstrates that children who struggle with reading in primary school are likely to continue struggling with reading as they progress through their education. This cumulative effect is further influenced by demographic factors such as socioeconomic background, geographic location and languages spoken at home.

The use of technology can help to personalise learning, by matching pupils' individual abilities and adapting learning programmes to their specific learning needs. Research has especially identified the potential for the use of technology in supporting lower attaining pupils, those with special educational needs, or those from disadvantaged backgrounds to catch up with their peers.

The Lexia® Core5® Reading programme (Lexia) is a computer-based intervention that aims to improve reading skills by providing children with individualised reading instruction and practice in six areas: phonological awareness, phonics, structural awareness, automaticity, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. Pupils begin with an online independent diagnostic test and are automatically placed at an appropriate level. They then work independently on their school's devices away from their classroom setting, with support and oversight from trained teachers and/or teaching assistants.

How are we helping?

RAND Europe has been commissioned by the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) to conduct an independent effectiveness trial of the Lexia intervention. This follows a smaller efficacy trial, which found that children offered Lexia made the equivalent of one additional months’ progress in reading on average compared to other children.

The evaluation will examine the effectiveness of Lexia when delivered to a large number of schools under everyday conditions and involves a two-armed cluster-randomised controlled trial involving 224 schools. It will look at the impact of Lexia on struggling readers in Year 2 (ages six to seven), specifically for pupils receiving free school meals.

The evaluation report will be published in Summer 2026.