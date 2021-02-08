Chad Ohlandt (he/his) is a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation, focusing on defense acquisition, technology policy, and Indo-Pacific issues. His work revolves around the development of requirements and acquisition of advanced aerospace systems to meet civilian, commercial, and national security needs. He also studies foreign aerospace industrial policy and programs including competition, cooperation, and global supply chains with an emphasis on Asia and China.
Ohlandt has served as a senior acquisition analyst in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (Acquisition, Technology, & Logistics) providing analysis on the performance of the defense acquisition system from 2011-2013. He worked in Beijing at the Chinese Academy of Sciences with the NSF East Asia Summer Institute in the summer of 2004 and was a Fulbright scholar in Taiwan in 1999-2000. He has expertise in computational fluid dynamics, supercomputing, plasma physics, nuclear fusion, hypersonics, and space propulsion.
He has a B.S. in astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a M.S. aerospace engineering from Pennsylvania State University, and a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering and scientific computing from the University of Michigan.
Recent Projects
- Organization and management of cost analysis community
- China’s aerospace industry and technical capacity
- Acquisition management of missile defense systems
- Aeronautics flight test infrastructure and wind tunnels
Selected Publications
Chad J. R. Ohlandt, Lyle J. Morris, Julia A. Thompson, Arthur Chan, Andrew Scobell, Chinese Investment in U.S. Aviation, RAND (RR-1755), 2017
Jan Osburg, Philip S. Anton, Frank Camm, Jeremy M. Eckhause, Jaime L. Hastings, Jakub P. Hlavka, James G. Kallimani, Thomas Light, Chad J. R. Ohlandt, Douglas Shontz, Abbie Tingstad, Jia Xu, Expanding Flight Research: Capabilities, Needs, and Management Options for NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, RAND (RR-1361), 2016
Chad J. R. Ohlandt, "Competition and Collaboration in Space between the U.S., China, and Australia: Woomera to WGS and the Impact of Changing U.S. National Space Security Policy," Asian Survey, 54(2), 2014
Chad J. R. Ohlandt, "Dispelling the Myths of DoD’s Affordability Policy," Defense AT&L Magazine, 42(5), 2013
Philip S. Anton, Liisa Ecola, James G. Kallimani, Thomas Light, Chad J. R. Ohlandt, Jan Osburg, Clifford Grammich, Advancing Aeronautics: a decision framework for selecting research agendas, RAND (MG-997), 2011
Roger Cliff, Chad J. R. Ohlandt, David Yang, Ready for Takeoff: China's Advancing Aerospace Industry, RAND (MG-1100), 2011