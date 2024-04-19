Air Defense

Commentary
Sweden, Finland, and NATO's First-Class Airpower Upgrade
Apr 19, 2024
As aviation technology has advanced, the ability to defend a country’s air space has become increasingly important. RAND research has evaluated aircraft options and costs, defensive systems and strategies, deployment, and the importance of international partnerships in an effort to help the U.S. and allied air forces assess and enhance their ability to combat enemy air strikes—for national defense as well as in military operations around the globe.