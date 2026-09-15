Reimagining Air Base Defense in an Era of Drones and Strategic Inflection

U.S. air base defense is at an inflection point: It faces new challenges as legacy Army–Air Force arrangements fail to address emerging aerial threats, especially small drones. These inexpensive, adaptable systems expose vulnerabilities in installations reliant on overstretched Army defenses. In this paper, the author examines the evolving challenge of defending U.S. Air Force installations against a rapidly expanding spectrum of aerial threats, with a focus on small unmanned aerial systems.

Technological developments and recent organizational changes, including counter–small unmanned aerial system responsibility shifts and the Golden Dome and Joint Interagency Task Force 401 initiatives, give the Air Force an opportunity to redefine its air base defense role. Options include developing organic counter-drone and short-range defenses and integrating with joint sensing networks.

The analysis underscores the interplay of threat evolution, interservice responsibilities, and policy considerations that shape how the U.S. military protects its critical airpower assets. To secure its bases, the Air Force must rethink boundaries, set priorities, and clearly define needed capabilities and authorities to shape future air base defense.