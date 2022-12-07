The Future of Space Cooperation Between the U.S. and Japan

Report
United States-Japan Research Exchange on Artificial Intelligence
Dec 7, 2020
Over two days, experts from the United States and Japan presented their vision for the future of space science and exploration, cooperation between the U.S. and Japan, and the future space economy. These videos include each presentation from the March 2022 event, held in-person at the RAND Corporation’s Santa Monica headquarters and streamed to a live audience.
The theme of the event's first day was "U.S. and Japanese Views of the Future of Space Science and Exploration," and the keynote presentation was from Dr. David Kipping, assistant professor of astronomy and director of the Cool Worlds Lab, Columbia University. Other presenters included Dr. Christian Johnson, associate information scientist, RAND Corporation; Mr. Sho Nakanose, founder and CEO, GITAI; and Dr. Pete Worden, executive director of the Breakthrough Starshot Initiative and former director of the NASA Ames Research Center.
Day two's theme was "U.S. and Japanese Views of Space Science Cooperation and the Future Space Economy," and the keynote presentation was given by Mr. Ishii Yasuo, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) vice-president for international cooperation. Other presenters included Dr. Bonnie L. Triezenberg, senior engineer, RAND Corporation; Dr. Chad J.R. Ohlandt, senior engineer, RAND Corporation; Mr. Ron Lopez, president and managing director, Astroscale – U.S.; and Mr. Isaac Arthur, YouTube channel founder and host of Science and Futurism with Isaac Arthur. Discussion on both days was moderated by Dr. Scott W. Harold.
The presentations made by RAND researchers during this workshop are informational presentations based on the subject matter knowledge of the presenter. They do not involve original research or new analysis of data, and have not been formally peer-reviewed. RAND's work does not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.
Mar 7, 2022
Mar 7, 2022
Mar 8, 2022
Mar 8, 2022
This report is part of the RAND Corporation Conference proceeding series. RAND conference proceedings present a collection of papers delivered at a conference or a summary of the conference.
Our mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis is enabled through our core values of quality and objectivity and our unwavering commitment to the highest level of integrity and ethical behavior. To help ensure our research and analysis are rigorous, objective, and nonpartisan, we subject our research publications to a robust and exacting quality-assurance process; avoid both the appearance and reality of financial and other conflicts of interest through staff training, project screening, and a policy of mandatory disclosure; and pursue transparency in our research engagements through our commitment to the open publication of our research findings and recommendations, disclosure of the source of funding of published research, and policies to ensure intellectual independence. For more information, visit www.rand.org/about/research-integrity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
The RAND Corporation is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.