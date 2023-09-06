Bonnie L. Triezenberg

Bonnie Triezenberg is a senior engineer at RAND. She received her Ph.D. in Policy Analysis in 2017 from the Pardee RAND graduate school. Her dissertation, “Deterring Space War” received the 2018 Richard E. Sherwood Memorial Award to recognize innovation and excellence in foreign affairs. Previously, she was one of 60 hand-selected Senior Technical Fellows at the Boeing Company, representing the highest technical rank in the company. With expertise in agile systems and software development, she contributed to the successful deployment of over 100 space based systems, acting as Chief Engineer in leading system and software development for a wide range of complex embedded and enterprise processing systems for weather, communication, navigation (GPS) and imaging spacecraft for both government and commercial customers. She is expert in software development and assurance of critical embedded autonomous and remotely controlled systems (spacecraft, UAVs, submarines, power plants, etc.).
At RAND, her focus is on policy issues in national security, science and technology. Her policy interests lie generally at the intersections of humans, information technology, and physical systems. She is fascinated by issues that touch on cyber security and safety for autonomous systems, privacy in an age of ubiquitous communication, and strategies for deterring the weaponization of outer space and cyberspace while maintaining readiness to defend both. As a woman in the tech industry for more than 40 years, she also enjoys researching issues of diversity and innovation and how the information age is shaping both.
Selected Publications
