Stanton Nuclear Security Fellows Program

The application period for 2024–2025 is now open. Deadline to Apply: January 19, 2024

Overview

The purpose of the Stanton Nuclear Security Fellows Program is to stimulate the development of the next generation of thought leaders on nuclear security related topics by supporting interdisciplinary research that will advance policy-relevant understanding of the issues.

Fellows will carry out a year-long period of independent research but will also be given an opportunity to be associated with RAND client-sponsored research (up to one day per week). Within their RAND tenure, fellows are expected to produce policy-relevant studies that contribute to the general body of knowledge on nuclear security. The written product will be considered for publication by RAND.

Each fellowship will extend for a full year beginning in September of each year. Fellows will be located at one of RAND's three U.S. locations for the duration of their fellowship (Santa Monica, CA; Washington, DC; or Pittsburgh, PA). Additionally, each fellow will receive a stipend: doctoral students will receive a $66,000 stipend, post-doctoral students will receive an $101,000 stipend, and junior faculty members will receive a $137,000 stipend.

Eligibility

Candidates for the program will be post-doctoral students or tenure track junior faculty members. Doctoral students may be considered if they have a well-defined dissertation topic in the field of nuclear security and are enrolled in a widely recognized graduate program, and must include as part of their application at least three dissertation chapters (that have been approved by the candidate's adviser for submission). Junior faculty at law schools or with a law degree as their terminal degree are eligible. Prior experience will be defined broadly to include disciplines such as nuclear policy, security, engineering, physics, and related fields.

Applications

Applicants should submit a completed application form, curriculum vitae, two letters of recommendation, a personal statement, and a project proposal. In addition, each applicant may be requested to provide official undergraduate and graduate school transcripts from all institutions attended since completing high school.

Process

Selection

Up to three (3) Fellowships will be awarded each year. Fellows will be selected by a committee composed of RAND faculty and distinguished outside experts in the field of nuclear security. Selections will be made by March.

For additional information, please contact:

Ms. Sarah Harting

Email: Sarah_Harting@rand.org

Telephone: (703) 413-1100, ext. 5675

About the Stanton Foundation

The Stanton Foundation was created by Frank Stanton, former president of CBS, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest executives in the history of electronic communications. In 1954, Dwight Eisenhower appointed him to a committee convened to develop the first comprehensive plan for the survival of the U.S. following a nuclear attack. Stanton had lead responsibility for developing plans for national and international communication in the aftermath of a nuclear incident. Stanton also served as the chairman (1961–67) and trustee (1957–78) of the RAND Corporation. The Stanton Foundation aims, through its support of the Nuclear Security Fellows program, to perpetuate his efforts to meet these challenges.