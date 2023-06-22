Stanton Nuclear Security Fellows Program Application

We will begin accepting applications in September 2023 for the 2024–2025 fellowship year.

Dear applicant: Please complete and submit the form below as part of your application.

In addition, the following material will be required:

Current curriculum vitae. (The CV should include information on educational and professional employment experience and should list all publications, papers, and presentations to professional societies.) Two (2) letters of recommendation. (On the Recommendation Form, complete your section at the top and forward to your recommenders. Please instruct your recommenders to complete the bottom portion of the form and submit it along with their letter of recommendation to Ms. Sarah Harting, at Sarah_Harting@rand.org.) Personal statement. (This statement should include long-term career goals. The statement should not exceed 250 words.) Project proposal. (This proposal should include details on the proposal topic, methodology, assumptions, potential findings, and likely policy recommendations. The proposal should not exceed 500 words.) Dissertation excerpt (doctoral candidates only). (Please include at least three chapters from your dissertation that have been approved by your adviser.)

Please submit all these supporting materials to Ms. Sarah Harting at Sarah_Harting@rand.org.

If you prefer to submit a hard copy of the application instead of using the form below, a printable PDF application is available.

Your web browser has JavaScript disabled. The web form on this page requires JavaScript to be enabled for the submission of the form. Please enable JavaScript and refresh this page to allow access to the form.