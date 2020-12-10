Jason Michel Etchegaray

Jason M. Etchegaray is an associate director of the Disaster Management & Resilience Program, part of the RAND Homeland Security Research Division, and a senior behavioral social scientist at the RAND Corporation. He focuses on researching areas where industrial/organizational psychology intersects with health care, military, and intelligence issues and uses multiple methods – surveys, focus groups, interviews, creation of reporting systems - to address policy-related topics. Etchegaray has examined the competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities) that United States Coast Guard (USCG) cost estimators need as well as co-leading a Department of Defense (DoD)-funded study examining the competencies health care providers need when rehabilitating service members who experienced deployment-related amputations. He co-led a project that identified staffing and training needs as USCG implemented and maintained a new electronic health record. He has assessed organizational culture, context, workflow, and work practices for the Department of Homeland Security. In addition to assessing these variables in a study for the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), Etchegaray also led national field trainings for a data collection effort. He has led work assessing the design of training programs and helped determine and translate best practices about "speaking up" from multiple industries to assist the government in breaking down barriers to reporting behaviors of concern across a variety of agencies. He has worked on or led contracts for CMS, DoD, Department of Homeland Security, PAC PMO, and PCORI. He has served as lead of a technical core, co-investigator, and principal investigator on numerous grants from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. He received his Ph.D. in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Houston.
Selected Publications
