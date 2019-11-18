Patricia Tong (she/her) is an economist at the RAND Corporation who specializes in public finance and labor economics. Her research uses both qualitative and quantitative techniques to study military and civilian personnel topics including how to recruit and retain different communities, and the evaluation of existing and proposed monetary and nonmonetary compensation. Tong has also led projects related to military health, family caregiving, and access to substance abuse and mental health treatment. Her published academic research has documented the impact of Social Security Survivor benefits on household labor market outcomes, anti-poverty effects from participating in the tax system, and estimated labor supply elasticities of married couples; and evaluated the impact of minimum nurse staffing standards. Tong’s research has been published in various journals including American Economic Review, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, Health Economics, International Tax and Public Finance, and National Tax Journal. Prior to joining RAND, she was a financial economist at the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. She received her Ph.D. in economics from University of California, San Diego and B.A. in economics and mathematics from New York University.
Selected Publications
David Coyne, Itzik Fadlon, Shanthi Ramnath, and Patricia K. Tong, "Household Labor Supply and the Value of Social Security Survivors Benefits," American Economic Review, 114(5), 2024
Jonathan Cantor and Patricia K. Tong, "Geographical Access to Specialized Behavioral Health Treatment Programs for U.S. Active Duty Service Members and Military Families from Military Installations ," Preventive Medicine Reports, 34, 2023
Emily Y. Lin and Patricia K. Tong, "Using Administrative Tax Data to Estimate Work Participation and Earnings Elasticities of of Married Couples," International Tax and Public Finance, 24(6), 2017
Shanthi Ramnath and Patricia K. Tong, "The Persistent Reduction in Poverty from Filing a Tax Return," American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 9(4), 2017
Emily Y. Lin and Patricia K. Tong, "Marriage and Taxes: What Can We Learn from Tax Returns Filed by Cohabiting Couples?" National Tax Journal, 65(4), 2012
Patricia K. Tong, "The Effects of California Minimum Nurse Staffing Laws on Nurse Labor and Patient Mortality in Skilled Nursing Facilities," Health Economics, 20(7), 2011
