Patricia K. Tong

Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
She/Her

Education

Ph.D. in economics, University of California, San Diego; B.A. in economics and mathematics, New York University

Overview

Patricia Tong (she/her) is an economist at the RAND Corporation who specializes in public finance and labor economics. Her research uses both qualitative and quantitative techniques to study military and civilian personnel topics including how to recruit and retain different communities, and the evaluation of existing and proposed monetary and nonmonetary compensation. Tong has also led projects related to military health, family caregiving, and access to substance abuse and mental health treatment. Her published academic research has documented the impact of Social Security Survivor benefits on household labor market outcomes, anti-poverty effects from participating in the tax system, and estimated labor supply elasticities of married couples; and evaluated the impact of minimum nurse staffing standards. Tong’s research has been published in various journals including American Economic Review, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, Health Economics, International Tax and Public Finance, and National Tax Journal. Prior to joining RAND, she was a financial economist at the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Tax Analysis. She received her Ph.D. in economics from University of California, San Diego and B.A. in economics and mathematics from New York University.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

David Coyne, Itzik Fadlon, Shanthi Ramnath, and Patricia K. Tong, "Household Labor Supply and the Value of Social Security Survivors Benefits," American Economic Review, 114(5), 2024

Jonathan Cantor and Patricia K. Tong, "Geographical Access to Specialized Behavioral Health Treatment Programs for U.S. Active Duty Service Members and Military Families from Military Installations ," Preventive Medicine Reports, 34, 2023

Emily Y. Lin and Patricia K. Tong, "Using Administrative Tax Data to Estimate Work Participation and Earnings Elasticities of of Married Couples," International Tax and Public Finance, 24(6), 2017

Shanthi Ramnath and Patricia K. Tong, "The Persistent Reduction in Poverty from Filing a Tax Return," American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 9(4), 2017

Emily Y. Lin and Patricia K. Tong, "Marriage and Taxes: What Can We Learn from Tax Returns Filed by Cohabiting Couples?" National Tax Journal, 65(4), 2012

Patricia K. Tong, "The Effects of California Minimum Nurse Staffing Laws on Nurse Labor and Patient Mortality in Skilled Nursing Facilities," Health Economics, 20(7), 2011

Commentary

    Caregivers

    Recognizing Family Caregivers as Part of the Health Care Team

    Recent shifts in health care practices have left family caregivers increasingly responsible for medical tasks. Given family caregivers' central role in medical care, there are efforts underway to improve family caregiver integration into the health care team, but there are barriers to effective integration and engagement.

    Nov 18, 2019

    The RAND Blog

    Poverty

    Fighting Poverty with Taxes

    As the debate over tax reform continues, finding ways to help the most disadvantaged segment of the population should be considered. Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit and outreach to low-income populations could increase incentive to file or promote awareness about benefits and generate positive impacts in the longer term.

    Nov 22, 2017

    Council on Economic Policies

Publications