Kandice A. Kapinos
Senior Economist
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. in labor economics/human resources, University of Illinois; M.S. in labor economics/human resources, University of Illinois; M.S. in epidemiology, Harvard University; B.S. in business administration, University of Texas

Overview

Kandice A. Kapinos (she/her) is a senior economist at the RAND Corporation specializing in access to health care and disparities in the United States. She combines applied microeconomics and epidemiologic models with advanced econometrics and causal inference tools to understand how social, environmental, and structural factors influence health behaviors and the extent to which policies and programs can improve outcomes. Her work has been independently funded by NIH, HRSA, HHS, SBA, RWJF Foundation, the California Healthcare Foundation, as well as other foundations, private entities, and state agencies. 

Before coming to RAND, Kapinos worked at the University of Michigan, the U.S. Census Bureau, and Abt Associates.

Kapinos holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in human resources, industrial relations, and economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an M.Sc. in epidemiology from T.H Chan Harvard School of Public Health, and a B.S. in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the Center for Chronic Disease Outcomes Research at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, a VA Health Services Research and Development (HSR&D) Center of Excellence and the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. 

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Adjunct Associate Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center

Commentary

  • Mother breastfeeding at home

    Parental Leave Would Cause a Boom in Breastfeeding

    Doctors recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby's life. This provides health benefits to both mother and child and saves health care costs. Paid maternity leave can boost breastfeeding rates, but few U.S. firms offer it.

    Apr 17, 2017

    The Hill

