Kandice A. Kapinos (she/her) is a senior economist at the RAND Corporation specializing in access to health care and disparities in the United States. She combines applied microeconomics and epidemiologic models with advanced econometrics and causal inference tools to understand how social, environmental, and structural factors influence health behaviors and the extent to which policies and programs can improve outcomes. Her work has been independently funded by NIH, HRSA, HHS, SBA, RWJF Foundation, the California Healthcare Foundation, as well as other foundations, private entities, and state agencies.
Before coming to RAND, Kapinos worked at the University of Michigan, the U.S. Census Bureau, and Abt Associates.
Kapinos holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in human resources, industrial relations, and economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, an M.Sc. in epidemiology from T.H Chan Harvard School of Public Health, and a B.S. in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. She completed a post-doctoral fellowship at the Center for Chronic Disease Outcomes Research at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center, a VA Health Services Research and Development (HSR&D) Center of Excellence and the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsAdjunct Associate Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center