Access to Medical Care in California Workers’ Compensation
Recent Trends in Patient Access and Provider Participation
ResearchPosted on rand.org Oct 12, 2026Published in: California Department of Industrial Relations website (2026)
Recent Trends in Patient Access and Provider Participation
ResearchPosted on rand.org Oct 12, 2026Published in: California Department of Industrial Relations website (2026)
The California’s workers’ compensation system makes employers responsible for providing all necessary medical care to workers who are injured on the job. To know whether employers are meeting this obligation, it is important to know that workers are able to access necessary care in a timely manner. California Labor Code section 5307.2 accordingly requires the Administrative Director of the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) to contract for an independent study measuring workers’ access to care. This study is the first of four annual reports that RAND will produce describing access to workers’ compensation medical care for injured workers in California and exploring factors affecting their access to care.
This publication is part of the RAND external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.