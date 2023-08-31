Stephanie Rennane

Stephanie Rennane
Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

Ph.D. in economics, University of Maryland; M.A. in economics, University of Maryland; B.A. in economics, University of Michigan

Overview

Stephanie Rennane (she/her) is an economist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. As an applied microeconomist, her research interests fall at the intersection of labor and health economics and she has particular expertise in the area of disability policy and related health and social insurance programs. Currently, she is principal investigator on an R01 from the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) to study the impact of Medicaid automatic enrollment for children on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) on utilization outcomes for children with behavioral health care needs. She was also PI on another NIMHD-funded grant analyzing how SSI mitigates disparities in caregiver burden for low-SES and minority families of children with special health care needs. In addition to her work on children with disabilities, Dr. Rennane has conducted numerous studies of the labor and health impacts of disability programs including workers’ compensation and Social Security Disability Insurance. At RAND she has also worked on a variety of topics related to military compensation and the joint Department of Defense/Department of Veterans Affairs disability evaluation system (IDES). She holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Michigan and an M.A. and Ph.D. in economics from the University of Maryland.

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Stephanie Rennane and Andrew Dick, "Effects of Medicaid Automatic Enrollment on Disparities in Insurance Coverage and Caregiver Burden for Children with Special Health Care Needs," Medical Care Research and Review, 80(1), 2023

Naoki, Aizawa, Corina Mommaerts and Stephanie Rennane, "Explaining heterogeneity in use of non-wage benefits: The role of worker and firm characteristics in disability accommodations.," AEA Papers and Proceedings, 112, 2022

Stephanie Rennane, "A Double Safety Net? Understanding Interactions Between Disability Benefits, Formal Assistance, and Family Support," Journal of Health Economics, 69(1), 2020

Andrew Foote, Michel Grosz, and Stephanie Rennane, "The Effect of Lower Transaction Costs on Social Security Disability Insurance Application Rates and Participation," Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, 38(1), 2019

Nicole Maestas, Kathleen Mullen and Stephanie Rennane, "Unmet Need for Workplace Accommodation," Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, 38(4), 2019

Stephanie Rennane, Beth J. Asch, Michael G. Mattock, Heather Krull, Douglas Ligor, Michael Dworsky, Jonas Kempf, U.S. Department of Defense Disability Compensation Under a Fitness-for-Duty Evaluation Approach, RAND (RR- A1154-1), 2022

Michael Dworsky, Stephanie Rennane and Nicholas Broten, Earnings Losses and Benefit Adequacy in California's Workers' Compensation System: Estimates for 2005–2017 Injury Dates, RAND (RR- A964-1), 2022

