Selected Publications
Stephanie Rennane and Andrew Dick, "Effects of Medicaid Automatic Enrollment on Disparities in Insurance Coverage and Caregiver Burden for Children with Special Health Care Needs," Medical Care Research and Review, 80(1), 2023
Naoki, Aizawa, Corina Mommaerts and Stephanie Rennane, "Explaining heterogeneity in use of non-wage benefits: The role of worker and firm characteristics in disability accommodations.," AEA Papers and Proceedings, 112, 2022
Stephanie Rennane, "A Double Safety Net? Understanding Interactions Between Disability Benefits, Formal Assistance, and Family Support," Journal of Health Economics, 69(1), 2020
Andrew Foote, Michel Grosz, and Stephanie Rennane, "The Effect of Lower Transaction Costs on Social Security Disability Insurance Application Rates and Participation," Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, 38(1), 2019
Nicole Maestas, Kathleen Mullen and Stephanie Rennane, "Unmet Need for Workplace Accommodation," Journal of Policy Analysis and Management, 38(4), 2019
Stephanie Rennane, Beth J. Asch, Michael G. Mattock, Heather Krull, Douglas Ligor, Michael Dworsky, Jonas Kempf, U.S. Department of Defense Disability Compensation Under a Fitness-for-Duty Evaluation Approach, RAND (RR- A1154-1), 2022
Michael Dworsky, Stephanie Rennane and Nicholas Broten, Earnings Losses and Benefit Adequacy in California's Workers' Compensation System: Estimates for 2005–2017 Injury Dates, RAND (RR- A964-1), 2022