Introduction

Medicaid coverage disruptions during the transition to adulthood have negative health consequences. However, more evidence is needed on the magnitude and timing of these disruptions, and how these disruptions interact with eligibility decisions in linked programs like Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Methods

Using 2015-2020 Medicaid claims data, we estimated the probability of coverage disruptions throughout the transition to adulthood, focusing on age-based thresholds for adult Medicaid and SSI eligibility criteria. We analyzed results separately for individuals eligible for Medicaid on the basis of low income versus SSI receipt.

Results

For income-eligible enrollees, the probability of disruptions reached 32.7% at the age 19 threshold for adult Medicaid eligibility criteria, a 412% increase from the month prior. For SSI-eligible enrollees, the probability of disruption increased to 2.7% during the SSI Age 18 Redetermination period, an increase of 325% from pre-18 levels, while the spike at the age 19 threshold was comparatively modest. Male, racial and ethnic minority, and non-expansion state enrollees had higher probabilities of disruptions at age-based thresholds.

Conclusion

Policies to reduce disruptions around age-based thresholds for Medicaid and SSI eligibility could support continuous health insurance coverage and improve health outcomes for young adults.