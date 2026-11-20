Correlates of Cervical Cancer Screening Among Social Network Members of Screened Women in Uganda
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 20, 2026Published in: PEC Global, Volume 2 (2026). DOI: 10.1016/j.pecglo.2026.100049
ResearchPosted on rand.org Nov 20, 2026Published in: PEC Global, Volume 2 (2026). DOI: 10.1016/j.pecglo.2026.100049
We sought to examine the association between peer advocacy for cervical cancer (CC) screening and screening uptake among social network members (alters).
We analyzed baseline data from an ongoing clinical trial of 160 women who had screened for CC to assess correlates of perceived lifetime CC screening among their 1319 alters.
Participants discussed the importance of CC screening (i.e., advocacy for screening) with 663 (50.3%) of the alters; these discussions often included encouragement (95.2%) and access information (88.1%), but rarely direct support (e.g., transport) (17.3%). Of the 1319 alters, 204 (15.5%) were perceived to have ever screened, with bivariate correlates including older age, knowledge of the participant’s CC screening, being more supportive of the participant, and receipt of recent (past six months) advocacy from the participant; however, only age was an independent correlate in multiple regression analysis.
These findings suggest more research is needed to investigate how peer advocacy from screened women can be optimized to promote CC screening uptake within their social network.
This publication is part of the RAND external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.