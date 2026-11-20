Objectives

We sought to examine the association between peer advocacy for cervical cancer (CC) screening and screening uptake among social network members (alters).

Methods

We analyzed baseline data from an ongoing clinical trial of 160 women who had screened for CC to assess correlates of perceived lifetime CC screening among their 1319 alters.

Results

Participants discussed the importance of CC screening (i.e., advocacy for screening) with 663 (50.3%) of the alters; these discussions often included encouragement (95.2%) and access information (88.1%), but rarely direct support (e.g., transport) (17.3%). Of the 1319 alters, 204 (15.5%) were perceived to have ever screened, with bivariate correlates including older age, knowledge of the participant’s CC screening, being more supportive of the participant, and receipt of recent (past six months) advocacy from the participant; however, only age was an independent correlate in multiple regression analysis.

Conclusions

These findings suggest more research is needed to investigate how peer advocacy from screened women can be optimized to promote CC screening uptake within their social network.