Glenn Wagner is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND and a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has been involved in clinical and behavioral HIV research for more than 25 years and has extensive experience with both HIV prevention and treatment research. For more than 15 years, he has conducted National Institutes of Health–funded research in the United States on HIV antiretroviral adherence, including methodological studies of adherence measurement and randomized, controlled studies of adherence interventions. Wagner has led a group of RAND scientists in developing international HIV research in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.
In Uganda, his current research focuses on establishing sustainable models for integrating depression care into HIV care and antenatal care services, and evaluation of a family planning model that integrates safer conception counseling for HIV-affected couples. In Lebanon, Wagner is conducting a study that will culturally adapt and pilot test a community-based, multi-component HIV prevention and sexual health intervention for young men who have sex with men. He earned his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from St. John's University.
Selected Publications
