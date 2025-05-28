Craig A. Bond

Craig Bond is an applied microeconomist who specializes in natural resource and environmental economics, including stochastic dynamic modeling, resource valuation, consumer and producer choice, and applied welfare economics. He is also a professor of policy analysis at the RAND School of Public Policy.
While at RAND, his work has spanned many topics, including risk in acquisitions, recruiting, unit readiness, tour lengths, the value of exercises, and the impact of PCS moves on families, general economic analysis, and the economic impacts of various potential events for the military. On the civilian side, he has worked on environmental and economic impacts of long-term changes along the Louisiana coast, the economics of post-disaster recovery in Puerto Rico, modeling strategies for estimating the benefits associated with investments in resilience (including the Resilience Dividend Valuation Model), evaluating the technical transition of the nation’s telephone system to more modern technologies, among other projects. His most recent work is supporting decisions related to nature-based solutions/green infrastructure in various communities.
Bond's past research includes a diverse array of applied projects, including the optimal management of high elevation ecosystems, the economic impacts of invasive species, and multiple stated-preference studies include off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation, Stellar sea lion habitat, attributes of irrigation technologies, high elevation forests, food attributes, and attributes of programs that pay for ecosystem services.
Methodologically, he has extensive experience with non-market valuation, as well as panel data and discrete choice econometric methods, and has designed a number of choice-based experiments. His structural modelling work focuses on stochastic dynamic programming approaches to adaptive management planning and assessment and sustainability, as well as other economic modelling applications.