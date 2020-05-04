Craig A. Bond

Craig Bond is an applied microeconomist who specializes in natural resource and environmental economics, including stochastic dynamic modeling, resource valuation, consumer and producer choice, and applied welfare economics.
While at RAND, his work has spanned many topics, including risk in acquisitions, recruiting, unit readiness, tour lengths and the impact of PCS moves on families, general economic analysis, and the economic impacts of various potential events for the military. On the civilian side, he has worked on environmental and economic impacts of long-term changes along the Louisiana coast, the economics of post-disaster recovery in Puerto Rico, modeling strategies for estimating the benefits associated with investments in resilience (including the Resilience Dividend Valuation Model), evaluating the technical transition of the nation’s telephone system to more modern technologies, among other projects. His most recent work is supporting decisions related to nature-based solutions/green infrastructure in various communities.
Past research includes a diverse array of applied projects, including the optimal management of high elevation ecosystems, the economic impacts of invasive species, and multiple stated-preference studies include off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation, Stellar sea lion habitat, attributes of irrigation technologies, high elevation forests, food attributes, and attributes of programs that pay for ecosystem services.
Methodologically, he has extensive experience with non-market valuation, as well as panel data and discrete choice econometric methods, and has designed a number of choice-based experiments. His structural modelling work focuses on stochastic dynamic programming approaches to adaptive management planning and assessment and sustainability, as well as other economic modelling applications.
Selected Publications
Bond, Craig A., Ellen M. Pint, Stephan B. Seabrook, and Christina Panis, Soldier Preferences and Retention Effects of Changes in Army Reserve Training Requirements: An Exploration of Revealed and Stated Behavior, RAND Corporation (RR-A750-1), 2021
Fischbach, Jordan R., Michael T. Wilson, Craig A. Bond, Ajay K. Kochhar, David Catt, and Devin Tierney, Managing Heavy Rainfall with Green Infrastructure: An Evaluation in Pittsburgh's Negley Run Watershed, RAND Corporation (RR-A564-1), 2020
Finucane, M.L., M.J. Blum, R. Ramchand, A.M. Parker, S.Nataraj, N. Clancy, G. Cecchine, A. Chandra, T. Slack, G. Hobor, R.J. Ferreira, K. Luu, A. Lesen, and C.A. Bond, "Advancing Community Resilience Research and Practice: Moving from “Me” to “We” to “3D”," Journal of Risk Research, 2019
Bond, Craig A., Aaron Strong, Troy D. Smith, Megan Andrew, John S. Crown, Kathryn A. Edwards, Gabriella C. Gonzalez, Italo A. Gutierrez, Lauren Kendrick, Jill E. Luoto, Kyle Pratt, Karishma V. Patel, Alexander D. Rothenberg, Mark Stalczynski, Patricia K. Tong, and Melanie A. Zaber, Challenges and Opportunities for the Puerto Rico Economy: A Review of Evidence and Options Following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, RAND Corporation (RR-2600-DHS), 2020
Bond, Craig A., M. Wade Markel, Olesya Tkacheva, Richard E. Darilek, Robert G. Fix, Bryan W. Hallmark, Henry A. Leonard, Duncan Long, and Todd Nichols, A Stated Preference Analysis of the Determinants of Unit and Soldier Operational Effectiveness, RAND Corporation (RR-1745-A), 2019
Groves, David G., Debra Knopman, Neil Berg, Craig A. Bond, James Syme, and Robert J. Lempert, Adapting Land Use and Water Management Plans to a Changing Climate in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, Florida, RAND Corporation (RR-1932-MCF), 2018
Bond, Craig A., Aaron Strong, Nicholas E. Burger, Sarah Weilant, Uzaib Saya, and Anita Chandra, Resilience Dividend Valuation Model: Framework Development and Initial Case Studies, RAND Corporation (RR-2129-RF), 2017
Barnes, S.R., C. Bond, N. Burger, K. Anania, A. Strong, S. Weilant, and S. Virgets, "Economic Evaluation of Coastal Land Loss in Louisiana," Journal of Ocean and Coastal Economics , 4(3), 2017