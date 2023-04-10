Chloe E. Bird

Chloe E. Bird
Adjunct Senior Sociologist; Professor of Policy Analysis, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Off Site Office

Education

Ph.D. and M.A. in sociology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; B.A. in sociology, Oberlin College

Media Resources

This researcher is available for interviews.

To arrange an interview, contact the RAND Office of Media Relations at (310) 451-6913, or email media@rand.org.

More Experts

Overview

Chloe E. Bird (she/her), an adjunct senior sociologist at RAND, professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, Director of the Center for Health Equity Research at Tufts Medical Center, and Sara Murray Jordan Professor of Medicine at Tufts Medical School, studies women's health and determinants of sex/gender differences in health and health care. Bird has served as senior advisor in the National Institutes of Health’s Office for Research on Women's Health and editor-in-chief of Women's Health Issues, where she is now associate editor.

Her current work includes an NSF-funded study examining sociologists’ identity development as STEM researchers and NIH-funded work assessing the impact of policy efforts to improve maternal health care and reduce disparities. She is working to build a donor-funded Women's Health Research and Policy Center. 

Recent research includes a WHAM-commissioned study assessing societal and economic impacts of increasing funding for research on women's health. In Gender and Health: The Effects of Constrained Choice and Social Policies (Cambridge University Press, 2008), Bird and her coauthor explore how policymakers and other stakeholders shape individuals' opportunities to pursue a healthy life. They emphasize the need for research that informs stakeholders' decisions.

Bird received the American Sociological Association's Distinguished Career Award for the Practice of Sociology for her work on women's health. She is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Academy of Health Behavior. She earned her Ph.D. and M.A. in sociology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Research Focus

Concurrent Non-RAND Positions

Director, Center for Health Equity Research, Tufts Medical Center; Sara Murray Jordan Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine; Associate Editor, Women’s Health Issues

Recent Projects

  • Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement (B-CORE) in Medi-Cal
  • WHAM Report!: An Economic and Social Impact Analysis of Accelerating Health Research on Women
  • Impact of Over-the-Counter Availability of Emergency Contraception on Uptake, Pregnancy and Births
  • Developing a Women's Health Research and Policy Center at RAND and a Collaboration between Magee-Women's Research Institute and the RAND Corporation
  • Gender Gap Analyses and Mapping of Four Geographic Areas

Selected Publications

Priya Batra, Gabriela Alvarado, Chloe E Bird, "The “Birth-Centered Outcomes Research Engagement (B-CORE) in Medi-Cal” Project: Community-Generated Recommendations to Decrease Maternal Mortality and Severe Maternal Morbidity," Women's Health Issues, 33(5), 2023

Alyson M Cavanaugh, Mitchell J Rauh, Caroline A Thompson, John Alcaraz, William M Mihalko, Chloe E Bird, Charles B Eaton, Milagros C Rosal, Wenjun Li, Aladdin H. Shadyab, Todd Gilmer, and Andrea Z. LaCroix. , "Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Utilization of Total Knee Arthroplasty among Older Women," Osteoarthritis and Cartilage, 27(12), 2019

Kathryn Godburn Schubert, Chloe E Bird, Katy Kozhimmanil, Susan F Wood, "To Address Women's Health Inequity, It Must First Be Measured," Health Equity, 6(1), 2022

Crystal W Cené, Xiaoyan Iris Leng, Khushnood Faraz, Matthew Allison, Khadijah Breathett, Chloe Bird, Mace Coday, Giselle Corbie‐Smith, Randi Foraker, Nkechinyere N Ijioma, Milagros C Rosal, Shawnita Sealy‐Jefferson, Tetyana P Shippee, Candyce H Kroenke, J, "Social Isolation and Incident Heart Failure Hospitalization in Older Women: Women’s Health Initiative Study Findings," Journal of the American Heart Association, 11(5), 2022

Chloe E Bird, "Doubling NIH Funding For Women’s Health Would Yield Substantial Return on Investment," Health Affairs Forefront, 2022

Matthew D. Baird, Annie Chen, Andrew W. Dick, Chloe E. Bird, Melanie A. Zaber, Molly Waymouth, Grace Gahlon, Denise D. Quigley, Hamad Al-Ibrahim, Lori Frank, Societal Impact of Research Funding for Women’s Health in Lung Cancer: Technical Appendixes, RAND (RR-A708-9), 2021

Lois McCloskey, Judith Bernstein, Ndidimaka Amutah-Onukagha, Jodi Anthony, Mary Barger, Candice Belanoff, Trude Bennett, Chloe E Bird, Denise Bolds, Burke-Weber Brenna, Rebecca Carter, Ann Celi, Breanna Chachere, Joia Crear-Perry, Chase Crossno, Alba Cruz, "Bridging the Chasm between Pregancy and Health over the Life Course: A National Agenda for Research and Action," Women's Health Issues, 31(3), 2021

Honors & Awards

  • Distinguished Career Award in the Practice of Sociology, American Sociological Association
  • William Foote Whyte career award, ASA Section on Sociological Practice and Public Sociology
  • Elected Member, Women of Impact for Healthcare. http://www.womenofimpact.net/

Recent Media Appearances

Interviews: The Atlantic; Ms. Magazine; MPR News; Oberlin News-Tribune; U.S. News & World Report

Commentary: Girl with Pen; Ms. Magazine; Sister to Sister; Women's Health Issues

Commentary

Publications