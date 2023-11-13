Mallika Bhandarkar (she/her) is a policy analyst at RAND. She has experience in technical assistance, program implementation, and evaluation in a variety of settings, and demonstrated expertise in collecting, analyzing, and synthesizing qualitative data with community members, program staff, program participants, and other key stakeholders. Bhandarkar has served as project manager on teams at RAND that have produced a range of policy guidance. She has managed project budgets, deliverables, and timelines as well as regulatory compliance, data management, and technical assistance.
Prior to joining RAND in December 2019, she was a public health research associate providing technical assistance to home visiting programs serving pregnant and new families, using qualitative methodology to develop protocols to audit and evaluate site performance and program fidelity for twenty-six program sites. Her primary interests include public health, health equity, community health, health disparities, and vulnerable populations.