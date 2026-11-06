RAND Survey for School Counselors

2026 Technical Documentation and Survey Results

Jordy Berne, Mallika Bhandarkar, Elizabeth D. Steiner, Melissa Kay Diliberti, Julia H. Kaufman, Claude Messan Setodji

ResearchPublished Nov 6, 2026

This research was sponsored by the Gates Foundation.

This technical report presents information about the sample, survey instrument, and data for the 2026 Survey for School Counselors (SSC), administered in spring 2026 to secondary school counselors as part of the American Mathematics Educator Study (AMES). The 2026 SCC is a companion to the AMES 2026 principal survey, and it investigates how school counselors support students in relation to math course taking and college and career plans.

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Berne, Jordy, Mallika Bhandarkar, Elizabeth D. Steiner, Melissa Kay Diliberti, Julia H. Kaufman, and Claude Messan Setodji, RAND Survey for School Counselors: 2026 Technical Documentation and Survey Results. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4736-1.html.
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