American Mathematics Educator Survey
2026 Technical Documentation and Survey Results
ResearchPublished Oct 21, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Gates Foundation.
2026 Technical Documentation and Survey Results
ResearchPublished Oct 21, 2026
This research was sponsored by the Gates Foundation.
This report presents information about the sample, survey instruments, and data for the 2026 American Mathematics Educator Study (AMES) surveys. The 2026 AMES surveys investigate students’ access to high-quality mathematics learning opportunities, as well as career pathways in high school and the obstacles that stand in the way of providing these opportunities to all students, particularly Black, Hispanic, and low-income students.
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