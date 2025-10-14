Academic Achievement Gap

RAND researchers share new data on who has access to algebra in 8th and 9th grade. Discussants reflect on these findings and their implications, as well as the steps that might be taken to improve inequities in algebra teaching and learning.

This technical report presents information about the sample, survey instruments, and resultant data for the 2024 American Mathematics Educator Study surveys administered to principals and teachers in spring 2024 via the American Educator Panels.

The authors provide an overview of the microschooling landscape and articulate key design considerations so that future studies can be designed to support valid and trustworthy inferences about microschool impacts.

The authors examine the loss of students who leave their community college before the census date and investigate the critical periods spanning application, enrollment, and census date; leakage points; and strategies to retain these students.

In this webinar recording, RAND and Dallas College presenters examine the reasons that students leave their community colleges before the census date and recommend multiple strategies to retain or re-engage these students.

The authors provide findings and recommendations of a mixed-methods evaluation of Learning Creates Australia's (LCAust's) multiyear action research project by addressing five research questions organised around the three focal areas of LCAust's work.

Community colleges are slowly rebounding from the pandemic, but many students disappear between applying and the first weeks of class. These early losses often stem from institutional hurdles, not academics—showing that real enrollment recovery must begin long before the census date.

This technical report presents information about the sample, survey instruments, and data for the 2025 American Mathematics Educator Study surveys that were administered to principals and teachers in spring 2025 via the American Educator Panels.

Reading improvements among flagged students result from added help rather than retention, exposing flaws in RD analyses and emphasizing careful evaluation of policy effects.

This brief summarizes the results of a network-based continuous improvement initiative to increase the proportion of students who are Black, Latino, or experiencing poverty and are on track for high school graduation and college enrollment.

In this report, the authors examine how intermediary organizations developed and supported 25 networks of schools using continuous improvement approaches to improve educational outcomes for students who are Black, Latino, or experiencing poverty.

The authors review the data and methods used to examine how intermediaries developed and supported 25 school networks using continuous improvement approaches to improve educational outcomes for students who are Black, Latino, or experiencing poverty.

Oops! An unexpected error has occurred. Please try again. If you see this message repeatedly, there may be a problem with site functionality at this time. Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve the problem.