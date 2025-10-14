Academic Achievement Gap

Expert Insights
How to Provide Quality Opportunities for Young People in the Summer
Oct 14, 2025
RAND researchers examine the disparities in educational outcomes across racial, socioeconomic, and geographic lines, investigating the systemic, instructional, and environmental factors that drive unequal student performance. By analyzing the effectiveness of targeted interventions, school policies, and resource allocation strategies, RAND provides policymakers and educators with evidence-based approaches to close gaps and expand opportunity for all students.