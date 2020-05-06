Claude Messan Setodji is a senior statistician, associate research department director of the Economics, Sociology, and Statistics Department at RAND, and was one of the founding members of the RAND Center for Causal Inference. His research interests include applications of statistics to public policy, especially in health care costs and care, causal inferences, sampling techniques, and data reduction, and visualization.
Setodji's current work focuses on improved quantitative methods in health and child development quality assessments and the development of statistical methods for inference on ecological momentary assessment of health and behavior intention outcomes. He is currently working on causal inference propensity score methods in the presence of measurement errors in covariates.
He recently led RAND projects including the evaluation of the redesign of the Nationwide Inpatient Sample and the development of small area estimation cost-effective and statistically reliable approaches for deriving estimates of the prevalence of various health risk behaviors, risk factors, and outcomes in small racial, ethnic, and other hard-to-reach populations in the United States. He also has interests in international education and health care policy.
Setodji earned his Ph.D. in statistics from the University of Minnesota.
Selected Publications
