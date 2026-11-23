Introduction

Plain cigarette packaging is thought to reduce cigarette use partly by increasing perceptions of smoking related harms, but its effects on cognitions related to other tobacco products are unknown; accordingly, this study evaluated effects of plain cigarette packaging on perceived harms of cigarettes and e-cigarettes (ENDS) among young adults who smoke.

Methods

Young adults aged 21-34 who smoked cigarettes (n = 453) completed an experimental shopping task in the RAND StoreLab, a life-sized replica of a convenience store. Participants were randomized to “shop” under one of three study conditions: status quo (fully branded cigarette packs); fully standardized, in which all cigarette packs had uniform brown-green color and plain text; and half standardized packs, in which the top half was standardized and the bottom retained branding. ENDS packages were fully branded in all conditions. Separate logistic regression models examined effects of condition on post-shopping perceptions of cigarette and ENDS harms. Moderating effects of concurrent ENDS use were also assessed.

Results

The fully standardized (vs. status quo) condition increased the likelihood of perceived harms for both cigarettes (aOR = 1.92, 95% CI 1.10 – 3.34, p = .02) and ENDS (aOR = 1.79, 95% CI 1.01 – 3.17, p < .05). ENDS use also moderated effects of condition on perceived ENDS harms, with greater effects observed among those who used ENDS.

Conclusions

Cigarette-specific regulations like plain packaging may have spillover effects, altering perceptions of other products like ENDS. Potential spillover effects from product-specific regulations should be closely monitored as the retail environment evolves.