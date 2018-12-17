Michael S. Dunbar

Selected Publications
Dunbar, M. S., Siconolfi, D., Rodriguez, A., Seelam, R., Davis, J. P., Tucker, J. S., & D'Amico, E. J., "Alcohol use and cannabis use trajectories and sexual/gender minority disparities in young adulthood," Psychology of Addictive Behaviors, 36(5), 2022
Dunbar, M. S., Nicosia, N., & Kilmer, B., "Exposure to new smoking environments and individual-level cigarette smoking behavior: Insights from exogenous assignment of military personnel," Social Science & Medicine, 280, 2021
Dunbar, M.S., Seelam, R., Tucker, J. S., Rodriguez, A., Shih, R., & D’Amico, E. J., "Correlates of awareness and use of heated tobacco products in a sample of U.S. young adults in 2018–2019," Nicotine & Tobacco Research, 22(12), 2020
Dunbar, M. S., Schultz, D., Chan, W. Y., Abbott, M., & Towe, V. L. "How C2C Transformed Organizational Culture and Approaches to Client Care Coordination," in The RAND Corporation, Mental Health Task-Shifting in Community-Based Organizations: Implementation, Impact, and Cost — Evaluation of the Connections to Care Program, RAND Corporation (RR-3083-MFANYC), 2020
Dunbar, M.S,. Davis, J. P., Rodriguez, A., Tucker, J. S., Seelam, R., & D'Amico, E. J., "Disentangling within- and between-person effects of shared risk factors on e-cigarette and cigarette use trajectories from late adolescence to young adulthood," Nicotine & Tobacco Research, 21(10), 2019
Dunbar, M. S., Sontag-Padilla, L., Seelam, R., Kase, C. A., & Stein, B. D., "Unmet mental health treatment need and attitudes toward online mental health services in community college students," Psychiatric Services, 69(5), 2018
Dunbar, M.S., Sontag-Padilla, L., Ramchand, R., Seelam, R., & Stein, B.D., "Mental health service utilization among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer or questioning college students," Journal of Adolescent Health, 61(3), 2017
Dunbar, M. S., Shadel, W. G., Tucker, J. S., & Edelen, M. O., "Use of and reasons for using multiple other tobacco products in daily and nondaily smokers: associations with cigarette consumption and nicotine dependence," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 168, 2016