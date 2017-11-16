William G. Shadel

Selected Publications
Shadel, W.G., Setodji, C., Martino, S., Dunbar, M., Jenson, D., Bialas, A., & Li, R. , "Does removing menthol cigarettes in convenience stores reduce risk of future cigarette smoking? An experimental investigation in young people. ," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 251, 2023
Shadel, W.G., Martino, S., Setodji, C., Scharf, D., & Creswell, K. , "Do graphic health warning labels on cigarette packages deter purchases at point-of-sale? An experiment with adult smokers," Health Education Research, 34, 2019
Shadel, W.G., Martino, S., Setodji, C., Cervone, D., & Witkiewitz, K. , "Does self-efficacy causally influence initial smoking cessation? An experimental study," Addictive Behaviors, 73, 2017
Shadel, W.G., Martino, S., Setodji, C., Scharf, D., Kusuke, D., Sicker, A., & Gong, M., "Hiding the tobacco power wall reduces cigarette smoking risk in adolescents: Using an experimental convenience store to assess tobacco regulatory options at retail point-of-sale," Tobacco Control, 25, 2016
Shadel, W.G., Galvan, F.H., & Tucker, J.S. , "Developing a nicotine patch adherence intervention for HIV-positive Latino Smokers," Addictive Behaviors, 59, 2016
Shadel, W.G., Tucker, J.S., Golinelli, D., "Readjusting our priorities: Helping homeless youth quit smoking.," American Journal of Preventive Medicine, 49, 2015
Shadel, W.G., Martino, S.C., Setodji, C., Haviland, A., Primack, B. & Scharf, D., "Motives for smoking in movies affect future smoking intentions in middle school students: An experimental investigation," Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 123, 2012
Shadel, W.G., Martino, S.C., Setodji, C., & Scharf, D., "Momentary effects of exposure to pro-smoking media on college students' future smoking risk," Health Psychology, 31, 2012