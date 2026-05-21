RAND Housing Center Projects

Assessing the Effect of HUD Small Area Fair Market Rents on Access to High Achieving Schools

This Arnold Ventures-funded project assesses the casual effect of using Small Area Fair Market Rents (SAFMRs) in HUD's Housing Choice Voucher Program on households' access to high-opportunity neighborhoods using a difference-in-differences strategy. Key outcomes include

school quality

neighborhood opportunity index

rent burden for voucher recipients in areas that use SAFMRs.

SAFMRs are a place-based policy that give families more rental support if they reside in zip codes with higher market rents.

Assessing the Effects of Permanent Supportive Housing on Neighborhood Crime

This Arnold Ventures-funded project will use spatial causal inference methods to assess how openings of homeless-serving housing facilities affect local crime patterns. Public safety concerns are regularly cited as a source of opposition to such projects, but robust evidence on this question is scarce. The study will focus on Los Angeles, a major U.S. metro disproportionately affected by homelessness, that has also tremendously increased the number of such facilities within the last several years.

How Impact Fees Shape Housing Production and Public Revenue

This study will assess how the use of impact fees to finance infrastructure related to new housing production affects the financial feasibility of multifamily housing in multiple case study cities in California. The study will also estimate the tradeoff between foregone revenue from impact fees under multiple reform scenarios and increased revenue from growth in the property tax base. This study is financed by CALYIMBY and Coefficient Giving.

Estimating the Impact of Drought on California’s Housing Needs

In California, the increases in housing supply needed to help address the state’s growing shortage of affordable housing sit in stark contrast to the risks of declining water available to meet these housing needs. At the same time, climate change is increasing the frequency and magnitude of drought, resulting in loss of water supply and water shortages across the state. To address these issues, and as a part of the Fifth California Climate Change Assessment, this project will

estimate how much housing growth will be constrained by future drought and how that will affect California’s future unmet housing needs

work will with stakeholders to determine a range of appropriate policies, investments or interventions that could reduce these constraints on housing growth.

The effort will focus on three counties in California—San Bernardino, Ventura, and San Diego—that acutely face the dual challenges of drought and housing affordability, as well as represent varying hydrologic and urban contexts to examine these dynamics.

Working Condition Preferences Among Frontline Workers in the Homeless Response Sector

This study builds on RAND’s previous effort that illuminated the significant compensation challenges facing frontline workers serving people experiencing homelessness (PEH) in Los Angeles County.

Considering these challenges, little is known about the homeless response sector workforce and what working conditions are most meaningful to them (e.g., flexible work, the provision of medical benefits, and paid time off). Anecdotal evidence suggests that some frontline workers place high value on having a higher wage and are willing to move jobs for a $1-$2 dollar increase in their hourly wage. However, no research examines workers’ valuation of specific working conditions and how these preferences might impact turnover. Moreover, there is no evidence on how these preferences may vary by demographic characteristics, such as race/ethnicity, gender, household income, and those with lived experience.

This study will fill an important knowledge gap by estimating frontline worker preferences for a range of working conditions and put these valuations in dollar terms. The findings could help with the recruitment and retention of the workforce by modifying wage levels or working conditions to best meet worker preferences.

This project is funded by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

Impact Evaluation of a California Pilot Program for Enhanced Services to Veterans in Permanent Supportive Housing

RAND will evaluate a California pilot program titled “Veterans Support to Self-Reliance” (VSSR). VSSR is designed to provide enhanced supportive services to veterans in permanent supportive housing sites in need of on-site services, which may include but are not limited to skilled nursing care, medication management, peer specialists, and geriatric social workers.

The pilot is being implemented across six locations in California by four service providers over a three-year period. The goal of the program is to improve housing stability and well-being among program participants.

This project is funded by Swords to Plowshares through a grant from the California Department of Veteran Affairs. Preliminary findings from this project are available in a California Department of Veteran Affairs February 2025 State Legislature report.

Examining the Impact of Climate Change on California’s Unsheltered Population

At the start of 2024, RAND began work as a part of California’s Fifth Climate Change Assessment to understand the impact of climate change on California’s unsheltered population. As the climate changes, California will experience more dangerous and frequent heat waves, incidents of toxic wildfire smoke, and flooding from heavy precipitation events. These hazards leave the over 110,000 people in California living unsheltered at particular risk.

This project will provide officials with an understanding of the frequency and severity of extreme heat, wildfire smoke, and heavy precipitation induced flooding in areas in California with large unsheltered populations. From interviews with practitioners across California, RAND will supply a list of feasible strategies to alleviate the harm from increasingly common extreme weather and provide an understanding of the challenges to implementing these strategies.

Through quantitative and qualitative surveys with unsheltered individuals in Los Angeles and Sacramento Counties, RAND will describe what prevents these strategies from being successful, how risk is communicated and evaluated, and what could be done to reduce risk to unsheltered people during extreme weather events.

Understanding Evictions in LA County to Improve Homelessness Prevention Programming

Researchers have established that evictions are a risk factor for homelessness. However, little is known about the occurrence and causes of evictions within Los Angeles County. Additionally, Los Angeles County administers programs that provide short-term rental and legal assistance to income-eligible individuals facing evictions. However, given the lack of data on the location of evictions, eviction prevention programs may not effectively reach individuals at risk of being evicted.

In this project, we are working with service organizations and housing providers to develop an interactive toolkit to support providers in identifying individuals at risk of eviction. We will leverage detailed disaggregated data we have collected on the occurrence of evictions within Los Angeles County. We will also attempt to link data on evictions with information on unhoused individuals to better understand the relationship between evictions and homelessness.

This project is funded by the Homelessness Policy Research Institute with support from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

2024