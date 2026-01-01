RAND Housing Center Staff
Leadership
Staff
Error
-
Lisa Abraham
Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
-
Philip Armour
Senior Economist; Director of the Ph.D. Program and Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
-
Michelle Bongard
Senior Quantitative Analyst
-
Maya Buenaventura
Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
-
Sophia Charan
Associate Engineer
-
Michael Dworsky
Senior Economist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
-
Rick Garvey
Senior Survey Coordinator
-
Cristina Glave
Ph.D. Candidate, RAND School of Public Policy; Assistant Policy Researcher
-
Stephanie Brooks Holliday
Associate Research Department Director, Behavioral and Policy Sciences; Senior Behavioral Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
-
Sarah B. Hunter
Senior Behavioral and Social Scientist; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
-
Lizhong Liu
Associate Policy Researcher; Professor of Policy Analysis, RAND School of Public Policy
-
Hsin Sheng Ma
Assistant Policy Researcher; Ph.D. Student, RAND School of Public Policy
Oops! An unexpected error has occurred.Please try again. If you see this message repeatedly, there may be a problem with site functionality at this time. Thanks for your patience while we work to resolve the problem.
Additional Staff
Colleen McCullough
Research Programmer
Dan Penoyer
Quantitative Analyst
Daniel Schwam
Quantitative Analyst