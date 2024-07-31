Cristina Glave (she/her) is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a Ph.D. student in the Research, Analysis, and Design stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. She has an M.Phil. in development studies from the University of Cambridge and a B.Sc. in economics from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú (PUCP).
Before joining Pardee RAND, she was an associate in the public policy analysis and evaluation department at APOYO Consultoría, a Peruvian consulting management firm. She was the project manager for the impact evaluation of public interventions and programs on agricultural innovation, national innovation systems, the development of strategic economic sectors in Peru, diagnosis of women's economic empowerment, and midterm evaluation of USAID interventions in alternative development, among others. She was previously a public servant in the Peruvian education sector and a research assistant for the Group for the Analysis for Development (GRADE), top Peruvian think tank, working on nutritional programs and their impact on child development and economic growth, youth vulnerabilities and life trajectories, magnet schools, and early childhood education.
Her research interests include impact evaluation, international development, economic policy, labor economics, human capital and development, and poverty reduction.