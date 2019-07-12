Selected Publications
M. A. Buenaventura, "Cost-Benefit Analysis of Georgia’s Proposed Dream Act: A Bill to Grant In-State Tuition to Undocumented Students in Georgia," Georgetown Immigration Law Journal, 2016
Goldman, Charles; Schweig, Jonathan; Buenaventura, Maya; and Wright, Cameron, Geographic and Demographic Representativeness of Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, RAND Corporation (RR-1712), 2017
Cefalu, Matthew; Buenaventura, Maya, Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups: A Tutorial on the TWANG MNPS Commands for Stata Users, RAND Corporation (TL-170z1), 2017
von Wachter, T., Santillano, R., Rountree, J., Buenaventura, M., Gibson, L., Nunn, A., & Arbolante, A., Preventing Homelessness: Evidence-Based Methods to Screen Adults and Families at Risk of Homelessness in Los Angeles, California Policy Lab, UCLA, 2020
von Wachter, T., Rountree, J., Buenaventura, M., Blackwell, B., & Obermark, D., Evaluation of LA County Measure H-Funded Homelessness Prevention Strategies, California Policy Lab, UCLA, 2019
Anderson, J.; Buenaventura, M.; and Heaton, P., "The Effects of Holistic Defense on Criminal Justice Outcomes," Harvard Law Review, 2019
Winkelman, Zev, Maya Buenaventura, James M. Anderson, Nahom M. Beyene, Pavan Katkar, and Greg Baumann, When Autonomous Vehicles Are Hacked, Who Is Liable?RAND Corporation (RR-2654-RC), 2019
Cannon, Jill S., M. Rebecca Kilburn, Lynn A. Karoly, Teryn Mattox, Ashley N. Muchow, and Maya Buenaventura, Investing Early: Taking Stock of Outcomes and Economic Returns from Early Childhood Programs, RAND Corporation (RR-1993-RWJF), 2017