Expert Insights
The Veterans Left Behind: Eligibility for VA Benefits and Other Than Honorable Discharges
Sep 17, 2024
RAND's research on military justice examines the legal frameworks, policies, and practices that govern discipline, accountability, and the rights of service members within the armed forces. By evaluating the effectiveness of reforms and comparing military and civilian legal systems, RAND provides insights to defense leaders and policymakers working to uphold fairness and institutional integrity.