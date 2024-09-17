Military Justice

Military Justice

RAND's research on military justice examines the legal frameworks, policies, and practices that govern discipline, accountability, and the rights of service members within the armed forces. By evaluating the effectiveness of reforms and comparing military and civilian legal systems, RAND provides insights to defense leaders and policymakers working to uphold fairness and institutional integrity.

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