This issue highlights integrative medicine and the future of health care; the RAND American Life Panel; a commentary on how to expedite the process of resolving open cases at Guantánamo Bay; women soldiers on the special ops battlefield; and more.

This report reviews employment screening policies and procedures to assess how helpful these may be for Air Force sexual assault prevention efforts and also reviews self-reporting of behaviors, background checks, and personality tests.

This report considers the U.S. Air Force definition of professionalism as a starting point to address the question: What can the Air Force do to increase the professionalism of its personnel?

To assist Air Force efforts to prevent and respond to sexual assault, this report focuses on providing a better understanding of sexual assaults committed by airmen, including suspect characteristics and behaviors and risky situations and settings.

This Annex to Volume 5 presents survey estimates of how risk of sexual assault and sexual harassment varies across military installations and major commands using data from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study.

This volume presents survey estimates of how risk of sexual assault and sexual harassment varies across military installations and major commands using data from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study.

RAND has developed a short version of a survey that investigates sexual harassment in the military. The original RAND survey contained up to 52 questions. This report discusses the accuracy of a five-question version of the longer survey.

The authors analyze the policies and processes for reporting unfavorable information about U.S. military officers being considered for appointments, promotions, or retirements and make recommendations for improvement.

This Perspective provides a preliminary examination of how the coronavirus 2019 pandemic affected caseloads in the military justice system and how the system adapted its operations. It also offers several recommendations for possible future actions.

This report uses a mixed methods approach to identify how racial disparities in the Department of the Air Force military justice system can arise, at what stages of the system the disparities occur, and what factors can explain the disparities.

This paper explains the connections between Other Than Honorable discharges and veterans’ corresponding benefits and suggests how the Department of Veterans Affairs and Congress can enhance care for this vulnerable group.

The RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute hosted a webinar to discuss what an "other than honorable" discharge means for veterans and their families, and participants offered recommendations to improve discharge characterization.

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