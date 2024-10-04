What Happens to Veterans Who Leave the Military Under Other Than Honorable Conditions?

Commentary
The Veterans Left Behind: Eligibility for Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits and Other Than Honorable Discharges
ResearchPublished Oct 4, 2024
Over the past two decades, the number of veterans leaving service with an "other than honorable" (OTH) designation has been rising. These veterans have limited to no access to veterans benefits in the years following their service. The RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute convened a panel of experts to discuss what an OTH discharge means for veterans and their families and considerations for policy changes.
This publication is part of the RAND presentation series. RAND presentations may include recorded briefings related to a body of RAND research, videos of congressional testimonies, and multimedia presentations on topics or RAND capabilities.
