Moral injury, distress arising from experiences that violate deeply held moral beliefs and expectations, is an important concern for U.S. military veterans, and a growing number of faith-based organizations seek to address it. In this report, the authors conduct a landscape analysis, examining 17 such organizations—describing their characteristics, approaches to moral injury, and links to the broader veteran-support ecosystem.

Healing Moral Injury Among Veterans

A Landscape Analysis of Community Organizations Providing Faith-Based Support

Eunice C. Wong, Margaret D. Whitley, Julia Vidal Verástegui, Kathryn P. Derose

ResearchPublished Oct 6, 2026

This research was made possible by the Epstein Family Foundation.

Moral injury, the distress that can arise from experiences that violate deeply held moral beliefs and expectations, is an important concern for U.S. military veterans. In this report, the authors examine the landscape of U.S. community-based organizations that provide faith‑based or spiritually informed support for moral injury among military veterans. Drawing on a systematic scan of publicly available information and qualitative interviews with 19 representatives from 17 participating faith-based organizations (FBOs), the authors describe how these organizations conceptualize moral injury, the approaches they use to support veterans, and how their work intersects with the broader veteran-support ecosystem, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), religious congregations, and other religious or spiritual communities.

The study is descriptive. The authors summarize the evaluation and outcome information that organizations have published or provided, including a small number of peer-reviewed pre-post studies and organizational reports on reach and participant feedback. They did not collect data from veterans, independently verify organizational data, or evaluate program effectiveness. Additionally, because the authors describe the participating organizations rather than evaluate them, the recommendations reflect implications and considerations rather than endorsements of specific programs or models.

Key Takeaways

  • Participating FBOs addressed dimensions of moral injury but often did so through distinctively faith- and community-based practices. Programs targeted concerns well documented in the moral injury literature, including guilt, shame, and forgiveness. However, FBOs often placed greater emphasis than typical clinical or VA models on forgiveness from God, flexible faith-based meaning-making, and a reconnection to a specific religious or spiritual community.
  • FBOs combined multiple program components that have some support in the broader veteran-services literature, but this approach remains underevaluated. Peer facilitation, communal sharing, family inclusion, and other program components align with existing evidence to varying degrees. Yet the evidence base rarely examines these components as an integrated, faith-informed model for moral injury support.
  • FBOs described addressing relational and community needs that formal care might not fully meet. Organizations framed healing as a long-term process supported through social ties, opportunities for veterans to give back, and reconnection to religious, spiritual, or community life. This emphasis on sustained belonging and reintegration could be relevant for veterans who are reluctant to engage with formal systems or whose moral injury involves disconnection from their faith, family, or community.
  • FBOs may extend the veteran-support ecosystem, but their role remains informal and unevenly supported. Organizations generally viewed their work as complementary and sometimes as bridges to other supports. Collaboration was often locally driven, dependent on informal relationships, and absent of consistent processes for partnering with VA, while limited evaluation capacity and administrative burdens constrained FBOs’ ability to document outcomes.

Recommendations

  • Researchers and funders could support pragmatic evaluation designs feasible for small community-based organizations; distinguish among types of FBOs, which differ in capacity, structure, and evaluation readiness; and pair validated measures with measures of forgiveness, meaning-making, spiritual struggle, belonging, and family functioning.
  • Funders and policymakers could invest in organizational infrastructure—staffing, data systems, and evaluation expertise—alongside program delivery and support technical assistance intermediaries that help FBOs build capacity without displacing local trust.
  • VA could clarify how coordination with community-based faith and spiritual supports currently occurs and identify which partnership and funding requirements are fixed and which are modifiable for small organizations with limited administrative capacity.
  • FBOs could maintain flexible, noncoercive approaches to faith and spirituality that remain inclusive of nonreligious and spiritually unaffiliated veterans, clarify their scope of services and how veterans are connected to clinical care when needed, and build evaluation capacity as resources permit.
  • Religious congregations could partner with FBOs on practical support, aftercare, and community reintegration, and build familiarity with moral injury and military culture.

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Wong, Eunice C., Margaret D. Whitley, Julia Vidal Verástegui, and Kathryn P. Derose, Healing Moral Injury Among Veterans: A Landscape Analysis of Community Organizations Providing Faith-Based Support. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA4405-6.html.
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This research was made possible by a generous gift from Daniel J. Epstein through the Epstein Family Foundation and conducted within the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute in RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.

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