Healing Moral Injury Among Veterans
A Landscape Analysis of Community Organizations Providing Faith-Based Support
ResearchPublished Oct 6, 2026
This research was made possible by the Epstein Family Foundation.
Moral injury, distress arising from experiences that violate deeply held moral beliefs and expectations, is an important concern for U.S. military veterans, and a growing number of faith-based organizations seek to address it. In this report, the authors conduct a landscape analysis, examining 17 such organizations—describing their characteristics, approaches to moral injury, and links to the broader veteran-support ecosystem.
A Landscape Analysis of Community Organizations Providing Faith-Based Support
ResearchPublished Oct 6, 2026
This research was made possible by the Epstein Family Foundation.
Moral injury, the distress that can arise from experiences that violate deeply held moral beliefs and expectations, is an important concern for U.S. military veterans. In this report, the authors examine the landscape of U.S. community-based organizations that provide faith‑based or spiritually informed support for moral injury among military veterans. Drawing on a systematic scan of publicly available information and qualitative interviews with 19 representatives from 17 participating faith-based organizations (FBOs), the authors describe how these organizations conceptualize moral injury, the approaches they use to support veterans, and how their work intersects with the broader veteran-support ecosystem, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), religious congregations, and other religious or spiritual communities.
The study is descriptive. The authors summarize the evaluation and outcome information that organizations have published or provided, including a small number of peer-reviewed pre-post studies and organizational reports on reach and participant feedback. They did not collect data from veterans, independently verify organizational data, or evaluate program effectiveness. Additionally, because the authors describe the participating organizations rather than evaluate them, the recommendations reflect implications and considerations rather than endorsements of specific programs or models.
This research was made possible by a generous gift from Daniel J. Epstein through the Epstein Family Foundation and conducted within the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute in RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
This publication is part of the RAND research report series. Research reports present research findings and objective analysis that address the challenges facing the public and private sectors. All RAND research reports undergo rigorous peer review to ensure high standards for research quality and objectivity.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.